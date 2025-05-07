Improving the licensing process for brewers: Kravchenko stated that the State Tax Service has created a working group to address the problematic issues of small-scale production

A working group has been created in the State Tax Service to resolve problematic issues of small-scale production of spirit distillates, wine products and beer. In the near future, a meeting of the group with the participation of people's deputies will discuss all issues and develop proposals for amendments to Law No. 3817, which regulates the production and circulation of excisable goods in Ukraine. This was reported by the head of the State Tax Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Today we are working with business in Zakarpattia. Since the beginning of the year, this is already the 10th region that I have visited with the State Tax Service team. Together with the head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration, Myroslav Biletskyi, and People's Deputy Maryan Zablotskyi, we met with more than 30 representatives of local businesses - from small to large. The list of issues is wide: blocking of tax invoices, administration of property taxes, taxation of sales on online platforms - Kravchenko said.

The head of the tax service noted that another topical issue is improving the licensing process for brewers who produce beer in small volumes and want to switch from a regular license to the status of a small producer.

In particular, we are talking about the terms of obtaining a license, the list of documents and requirements for the material and technical base of such manufacturers. The State Tax Service has already created a working group to resolve problematic issues of small-scale production of spirit distillates, wine products and beer. In the near future, at a meeting of the group with the participation of people's deputies, we will discuss all issues and develop proposals for amendments to the Law of Ukraine No. 3817, which regulates the production and circulation of excisable goods in Ukraine, and other possible ways of settlement - Kravchenko said.

The State Tax Service team is already working on fair approaches to calculating the tax burden by region - Kravchenko

Also, according to him, an issue that is increasingly being raised in the regions is the possible transfer of property tax administration functions (real estate, land) to communities.

My position here is unchanged. As a former head of the Kyiv region, I know that the problem is not in the mechanisms, but in the desire to work. The State Tax Service is a supporter of constructive cooperation with communities, and we prove this in practice. Communities, with the assistance of the State Tax Service, must conduct a real inventory of local resources: real estate, land, contracts. This will contribute to revenues to local budgets. And this algorithm is effective work - Kravchenko wrote.

In addition, the head of the tax service stressed that he has comments on the results of the work of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Zakarpattia in a number of areas.

Therefore, he gave the territorial administration until June 1 to correct the situation. We have to work with payers, explain and help them - Kravchenko said.

The tax office overfulfilled the revenue plan for April by UAH 10.2 billion - Kravchenko