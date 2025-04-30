In April, the state budget received more than 83 billion hryvnias in payments controlled by the State Tax Service, which is 14% more than planned - Kravchenko

In April, more than 83 billion hryvnias were received to the general fund of the state budget for payments controlled by the State Tax Service, which is 14% more than planned, or 37.2% more than in the same period last year. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

In April, as of 19:00 on 30.04.2025, another +10.2 billion hryvnias. Four months ended with a solid overperformance – by 46.2 billion hryvnias (+13.1% to the Ministry of Finance's plan). In April, more than 83 billion hryvnias were received to the general fund of the state budget for payments controlled by the State Tax Service (+14% to the plan, +37.2% to April 2024) - Kravchenko said.

He cited the main indicators for April:

Personal income tax: 29.7 billion hryvnias (+18.6% to the plan);

VAT: 27.4 billion hryvnias (+6%);

Income tax: 5.6 billion hryvnias (+77.5%);

Excise tax on manufactured and imported goods: 15.7 billion hryvnias (+11.4%).

VAT refund: the fourth month of positive dynamics. In April, 13 billion hryvnias were refunded. For January-April, the amount is more than 55 billion hryvnias (+24.2% compared to 2024) - added Kravchenko.

He also cited the figures for January-April 2025:

Receipts: 398.2 billion hryvnias;

Plan overperformance: +46.2 billion hryvnias;

Overperformance of January-April 2024 indicator: +16.9%.

We have accumulated a significant financial reserve. Thanks to systematic work, increased voluntary tax payment and improved administration, we have an additional amount to finance important expenditures - summarized the head of the State Tax Service.

Recall

The State Tax Service exceeded the revenue plan for the first quarter of 2025 by 36 billion (+12.9% compared to the Ministry of Finance's indicators). In particular, in March, revenue indicators exceeded by 14 billion UAH. Regarding VAT refunds, more than 28.7 billion UAH were refunded in January-February, and 13.8 billion UAH in March.

