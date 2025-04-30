In April, the state budget received more than 83 billion hryvnias in payments controlled by the State Tax Service, which is 14% more than planned - Kravchenko
Kyiv • UNN
In April 2025, the state budget received more than UAH 83 billion in taxes, which is 14% more than planned. In total, the plan was exceeded by UAH 46.2 billion in January-April.
In April, more than 83 billion hryvnias were received to the general fund of the state budget for payments controlled by the State Tax Service, which is 14% more than planned, or 37.2% more than in the same period last year. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.
In April, as of 19:00 on 30.04.2025, another +10.2 billion hryvnias. Four months ended with a solid overperformance – by 46.2 billion hryvnias (+13.1% to the Ministry of Finance's plan). In April, more than 83 billion hryvnias were received to the general fund of the state budget for payments controlled by the State Tax Service (+14% to the plan, +37.2% to April 2024)
He cited the main indicators for April:
- Personal income tax: 29.7 billion hryvnias (+18.6% to the plan);
- VAT: 27.4 billion hryvnias (+6%);
- Income tax: 5.6 billion hryvnias (+77.5%);
- Excise tax on manufactured and imported goods: 15.7 billion hryvnias (+11.4%).
VAT refund: the fourth month of positive dynamics. In April, 13 billion hryvnias were refunded. For January-April, the amount is more than 55 billion hryvnias (+24.2% compared to 2024)
He also cited the figures for January-April 2025:
- Receipts: 398.2 billion hryvnias;
- Plan overperformance: +46.2 billion hryvnias;
- Overperformance of January-April 2024 indicator: +16.9%.
We have accumulated a significant financial reserve. Thanks to systematic work, increased voluntary tax payment and improved administration, we have an additional amount to finance important expenditures
Recall
The State Tax Service exceeded the revenue plan for the first quarter of 2025 by 36 billion (+12.9% compared to the Ministry of Finance's indicators). In particular, in March, revenue indicators exceeded by 14 billion UAH. Regarding VAT refunds, more than 28.7 billion UAH were refunded in January-February, and 13.8 billion UAH in March.
