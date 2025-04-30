In April, the state budget received more than 83 billion hryvnias in payments controlled by the State Tax Service, which is 14% more than planned - Kravchenko

$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 26294 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

01:34 PM • 64675 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 100024 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 126979 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 212397 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 105408 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 239359 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 170777 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 117872 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 146645 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 104214 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 120605 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 65860 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 113287 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 77860 views
Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 35416 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 78946 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 114391 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 212397 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 171468 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 21583 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 24058 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 24141 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 66619 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 121378 views
In April, the state budget received more than 83 billion hryvnias in payments controlled by the State Tax Service, which is 14% more than planned - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2028 views

In April 2025, the state budget received more than UAH 83 billion in taxes, which is 14% more than planned. In total, the plan was exceeded by UAH 46.2 billion in January-April.

In April, the state budget received more than 83 billion hryvnias in payments controlled by the State Tax Service, which is 14% more than planned - Kravchenko

In April, more than 83 billion hryvnias were received to the general fund of the state budget for payments controlled by the State Tax Service, which is 14% more than planned, or 37.2% more than in the same period last year. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

In April, as of 19:00 on 30.04.2025, another +10.2 billion hryvnias. Four months ended with a solid overperformance – by 46.2 billion hryvnias (+13.1% to the Ministry of Finance's plan). In April, more than 83 billion hryvnias were received to the general fund of the state budget for payments controlled by the State Tax Service (+14% to the plan, +37.2% to April 2024) 

- Kravchenko said.

He cited the main indicators for April:

  • Personal income tax: 29.7 billion hryvnias (+18.6% to the plan);
    • VAT: 27.4 billion hryvnias (+6%);
      • Income tax: 5.6 billion hryvnias (+77.5%);
        • Excise tax on manufactured and imported goods: 15.7 billion hryvnias (+11.4%).

          VAT refund: the fourth month of positive dynamics. In April, 13 billion hryvnias were refunded. For January-April, the amount is more than 55 billion hryvnias (+24.2% compared to 2024) 

          - added Kravchenko.

          He also cited the figures for January-April 2025:

          • Receipts: 398.2 billion hryvnias;
            • Plan overperformance: +46.2 billion hryvnias;
              • Overperformance of January-April 2024 indicator: +16.9%.

                We have accumulated a significant financial reserve. Thanks to systematic work, increased voluntary tax payment and improved administration, we have an additional amount to finance important expenditures 

                - summarized the head of the State Tax Service.

                The State Tax Service exceeded the revenue plan for the first quarter of 2025 by 36 billion (+12.9% compared to the Ministry of Finance's indicators). In particular, in March, revenue indicators exceeded by 14 billion UAH. Regarding VAT refunds, more than 28.7 billion UAH were refunded in January-February, and 13.8 billion UAH in March.

                Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko shared the results of the fight against shadow markets24.03.25, 19:35 • 12328 views

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                EconomyFinance
                Ruslan Kravchenko
                Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
                Ukraine
