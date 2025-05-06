The State Tax Service team is already working on fair approaches to calculating the tax burden by region - Kravchenko

$41.600.11
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
02:29 PM • 17113 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

02:23 PM • 32466 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

02:11 PM • 29803 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
01:27 PM • 32348 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

12:34 PM • 40240 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

11:40 AM • 71947 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 45433 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 93585 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 55991 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 114112 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

May 6, 08:09 AM • 69657 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

May 6, 08:22 AM • 70872 views

Scammers impersonate "Oschadbank": CCD warns of a new scheme to deceive Ukrainians

May 6, 08:32 AM • 28513 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 60541 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

02:59 PM • 27439 views
Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

03:56 PM • 15717 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

02:59 PM • 28196 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 71955 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 93595 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 114120 views
GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

01:46 PM • 12115 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 61099 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 72707 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 85455 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 33931 views
The State Tax Service team is already working on fair approaches to calculating the tax burden by region - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4448 views

The State Tax Service is working on new approaches to calculating the tax burden by region, taking into account the specifics of doing business. Specific proposals are promised by the end of May.

The State Tax Service team is already working on fair approaches to calculating the tax burden by region - Kravchenko

Until today, there were no unified approaches to calculating the tax burden by region in Ukraine. The tax team is already working on developing fair approaches that will take into account the specifics of doing business in different regions. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

We continue to work with the STS team in the regions. Today – Ivano-Frankivsk region. With the participation of representatives of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, we held a meaningful meeting with business – more than 60 representatives of enterprises and business associations. I am grateful to the People's Deputy Maryan Zablocky, who joined the dialogue. Because only together with legislators can we create truly comfortable conditions for business 

- Kravchenko said.

According to him, today there are more than 93,000 business entities registered in the region. Their number, compared to last year, has increased by more than 3.3 thousand.

Kravchenko also noted that blocking tax invoices, enforcing court decisions, and classifying as risky are already standard issues from business.

Here we already have a well-developed algorithm that allows us to quickly resolve issues. Another important issue is the significant difference in the tax burden between regions within the same industry. Unfortunately, until today, there were no unified approaches to calculating the tax burden by region. The STS team is already working on developing fair approaches that will take into account the specifics of doing business in different regions. We plan to come up with concrete proposals by the end of May. To discuss them with business. Because this is about trust and partnership between the tax authorities and business 

- Kravchenko said.

The head of the tax service noted that one of his priorities is veteran policy.

The tax authorities have for the first time sent businesses messages to prevent violations - Kravchenko 02.05.25, 12:31 • 3747 views

Therefore, I ask the entire team to pay special attention to all appeals from our defenders. Humanity is the basis of every communication. During the meeting, one of our defenders, who has a business, raised the issue of tax audits for those who are serving on mobilization. I completely agree that those who are on the front lines are not up to dealing with inspection issues. Therefore, there must be an extremely balanced approach here. Both from the side of the tax authorities and from the side of the legislators 

- Kravchenko wrote.

He noted that each region has special "hotlines" where defenders and veterans can receive professional advice on tax issues.

We also heard from business another request to review the criteria for the White Business Club. For me, all business that works honestly is white. I always set the tax authorities up for this. Until the changes are officially approved, the tax authorities are already moving forward. In practice, we already recognize responsible business as bona fide, regardless of its membership in the club or formal status. You can also always contact consulting centers in the regions with all problematic issues 

- Kravchenko wrote.

The number of criteria for joining the "White Business Club" needs to be increased - Kravchenko28.04.25, 11:11 • 7352 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
