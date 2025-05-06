The State Tax Service team is already working on fair approaches to calculating the tax burden by region - Kravchenko

Until today, there were no unified approaches to calculating the tax burden by region in Ukraine. The tax team is already working on developing fair approaches that will take into account the specifics of doing business in different regions. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

We continue to work with the STS team in the regions. Today – Ivano-Frankivsk region. With the participation of representatives of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, we held a meaningful meeting with business – more than 60 representatives of enterprises and business associations. I am grateful to the People's Deputy Maryan Zablocky, who joined the dialogue. Because only together with legislators can we create truly comfortable conditions for business - Kravchenko said.

According to him, today there are more than 93,000 business entities registered in the region. Their number, compared to last year, has increased by more than 3.3 thousand.

Kravchenko also noted that blocking tax invoices, enforcing court decisions, and classifying as risky are already standard issues from business.

Here we already have a well-developed algorithm that allows us to quickly resolve issues. Another important issue is the significant difference in the tax burden between regions within the same industry. Unfortunately, until today, there were no unified approaches to calculating the tax burden by region. The STS team is already working on developing fair approaches that will take into account the specifics of doing business in different regions. We plan to come up with concrete proposals by the end of May. To discuss them with business. Because this is about trust and partnership between the tax authorities and business - Kravchenko said.

The head of the tax service noted that one of his priorities is veteran policy.

Therefore, I ask the entire team to pay special attention to all appeals from our defenders. Humanity is the basis of every communication. During the meeting, one of our defenders, who has a business, raised the issue of tax audits for those who are serving on mobilization. I completely agree that those who are on the front lines are not up to dealing with inspection issues. Therefore, there must be an extremely balanced approach here. Both from the side of the tax authorities and from the side of the legislators - Kravchenko wrote.

He noted that each region has special "hotlines" where defenders and veterans can receive professional advice on tax issues.

We also heard from business another request to review the criteria for the White Business Club. For me, all business that works honestly is white. I always set the tax authorities up for this. Until the changes are officially approved, the tax authorities are already moving forward. In practice, we already recognize responsible business as bona fide, regardless of its membership in the club or formal status. You can also always contact consulting centers in the regions with all problematic issues - Kravchenko wrote.

