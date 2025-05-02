The tax authorities have for the first time sent businesses messages to prevent violations - Kravchenko

More than 1,000 retail entities have received informational messages through the Electronic Cabinet to prevent possible violations of settlement procedures. For the first time in history, the State Tax Service has chosen prevention of violations, not punishment. This was announced by the Head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.



Details

It is noted that tax specialists analyzed their fiscal receipts for March 2025. They noted that no cash transactions were reflected in the calculations of these business entities. This may indicate a possible failure to conduct cash transactions through RRO.

Therefore, in the letters, we offer businesses to independently review previous business transactions and not allow settlements without the use of registrars when selling goods in the future. We emphasize the preventive purpose of these messages. Correction will avoid grounds for conducting actual audits, which, according to the Tax Code, the STS has the right to initiate if there are signs of violations. - added the Head of the State Tax Service.



Ruslan Kravchenko stressed that the State Tax Service introduces such additional measures of communication with taxpayers to stimulate voluntary tax payment and compliance with tax discipline. This is provided for by the National Revenue Strategy to increase the level of trust in the tax service and voluntary compliance.

