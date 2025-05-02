The tax authorities have for the first time sent businesses messages to prevent violations - Kravchenko

$41.590.12
MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal
08:28 AM • 5144 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

05:30 AM • 18766 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 61950 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 133682 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 118361 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 126933 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127034 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314458 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 159360 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 172729 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

May 2, 01:04 AM • 18783 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

May 2, 02:53 AM • 17772 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

May 2, 03:23 AM • 34958 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

May 2, 03:35 AM • 22951 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14726 views
Publications

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14903 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 115885 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 213706 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314458 views

Duma calls the reform a "threat," while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 241509 views
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 23537 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 26996 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 27100 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 32038 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 34984 views
The tax authorities have for the first time sent businesses messages to prevent violations - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The tax authority has for the first time sent warnings to entrepreneurs regarding cash transactions, having identified transactions without EFTPOS machines in receipts for March 2025. The goal is to avoid inspections and encourage tax payments.

The tax authorities have for the first time sent businesses messages to prevent violations - Kravchenko

More than 1,000 retail entities have received informational messages through the Electronic Cabinet to prevent possible violations of settlement procedures. For the first time in history, the State Tax Service has chosen prevention of violations, not punishment. This was announced by the Head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that tax specialists analyzed their fiscal receipts for March 2025. They noted that no cash transactions were reflected in the calculations of these business entities. This may indicate a possible failure to conduct cash transactions through RRO.

Therefore, in the letters, we offer businesses to independently review previous business transactions and not allow settlements without the use of registrars when selling goods in the future. We emphasize the preventive purpose of these messages. Correction will avoid grounds for conducting actual audits, which, according to the Tax Code, the STS has the right to initiate if there are signs of violations.

- added the Head of the State Tax Service.

Ruslan Kravchenko stressed that the State Tax Service introduces such additional measures of communication with taxpayers to stimulate voluntary tax payment and compliance with tax discipline. This is provided for by the National Revenue Strategy to increase the level of trust in the tax service and voluntary compliance.

The number of criteria for joining the "White Business Club" needs to be increased - Kravchenko28.04.25, 11:11 • 7191 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyBusiness News
