In the north, the Defense Forces are moving to counter-offensive actions - AFU officer

In the north, the situation is stabilizing. Ukrainian military personnel are moving to counter-offensive actions. This was stated by Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Andriy Tkachuk on the air of the telethon and added that today there is no physical threat to Kherson, reports UNN.

Situation in the north

Regarding the north. The situation there is stabilizing. We are moving to counter-offensive actions there. This is a clear indicator for me of how the enemy was escalating the situation, saying they would go to Sumy now. Believe me, today the enemy does not have the capabilities and efforts to go to the regional center. These are unrealistically large efforts and forces. From the side of Kindrativka, we already dominate. Yesterday, another settlement was liberated. That is, the Defense Forces are gradually pushing the enemy out of our territory. - Tkachuk said.

He also commented on the situation in the Kursk region.

If we take Russian territory, for example, the settlement of Tyotkino, we simply razed it to the ground. That is, the Russians are constantly trying to enter there and push out our groups, and we are constantly covering them. There is a vicious circle, a samsara of death for the Russians. We continue our tasks in the Kursk region. In the north, the situation is stabilizing, and I think that gradually we will push the enemy out of our Sumy region. - Tkachuk said.

Situation in the south

Tkachuk stated that today there is no physical threat to Kherson.

In the south, I am more than sure that this is a stretching of the Defense Forces, that is, they will now try to make some raids on Kherson, they will even try to go by boats to sow fear and panic. Today there is no physical threat to Kherson in terms of intervention by Russian troops. - Tkachuk stated.

He noted that the enemy will create an imitation of this process in order to stretch the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The Russians will not be able to do this, but they will imitate this process in order to stretch the Ukrainian Defense Forces and weaken the defense of Pokrovsk. - Tkachuk noted.

Addition

Tkachuk reported that there is already a contingent of over 110,000 people in the Pokrovsk direction. It is not observed that the Russians have the logistical or physical capabilities to saturate this direction with another 100,000 people today.