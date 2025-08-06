$41.680.11
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 77658 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 68838 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 137376 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 84850 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 156306 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to church
August 5, 10:08 AM • 66798 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of Defense
August 5, 09:54 AM • 49655 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 42741 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 134939 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Court ruled the allocation of land for the National Military Memorial Cemetery illegal
August 5, 10:24 PM • 19891 views
"He's doing a great job": Trump hinted at who he sees as his successor
August 5, 11:27 PM • 16943 views
Occupiers simulate tourist season in occupied territories - CNS
August 6, 12:56 AM • 17141 views
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statement
02:24 AM • 14876 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in Moscow
05:16 AM • 10359 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 77612 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 137343 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 133170 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 156290 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 134927 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media
07:07 AM • 4136 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media
05:58 AM • 8792 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
August 4, 03:58 PM • 75521 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancy
August 4, 01:38 PM • 96146 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media
August 4, 01:37 PM • 87106 views
Defense Forces maintain presence in Glushkovsky district of Kursk region - Syrsky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Ukrainian military continues to be present in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region. This ties up part of the Russian offensive grouping.

Defense Forces maintain presence in Glushkovsky district of Kursk region - Syrsky

Ukrainian military maintains a presence in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Oblast, tying down part of the Russian offensive grouping. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As of today, Ukrainian troops maintain a presence in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Oblast, tying down part of the Russian offensive grouping.

- Syrskyi reported.

Context

Exactly one year ago, the Kursk offensive operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces began. During this time, the Russian army has lost over 77,000 servicemen killed and wounded in total.

At the peak of the operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine controlled up to 1300 km² of Kursk Oblast territory.

Operation Kursk: how the unique mission of the Ukrainian military began12/6/24, 2:13 PM • 17570 views

Anna Murashko

War
Kursk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi