Defense Forces maintain presence in Glushkovsky district of Kursk region - Syrsky
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian military maintains a presence in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Oblast, tying down part of the Russian offensive grouping. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
As of today, Ukrainian troops maintain a presence in the Glushkovsky district of Kursk Oblast, tying down part of the Russian offensive grouping.
Context
Exactly one year ago, the Kursk offensive operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces began. During this time, the Russian army has lost over 77,000 servicemen killed and wounded in total.
At the peak of the operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine controlled up to 1300 km² of Kursk Oblast territory.
