In the center of Kyiv, men in civilian clothes "packed up" other civilian men: the National Police reacted
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, men in civilian clothes with weapons detained other men. The National Police stated that these were law enforcement officers who were carrying out arrests as part of a pre-trial investigation.
A video was circulated online showing men in civilian clothes with weapons detaining other men, allegedly in the center of Kyiv. UNN reported that the National Police stated that the detentions and subsequent investigative actions were part of a pre-trial investigation.
Details
Today, October 17, a video was circulated on local Telegram channels, which allegedly showed men in civilian clothes with weapons detaining other men on Saksaganskogo Street in Kyiv.
A UNN journalist was informed by the National Police that the "armed men" turned out to be law enforcement officers who were carrying out "detentions and subsequent investigative actions within the framework of a pre-trial investigation."
The National Police added that more detailed information would be released later.
Recall
Yesterday, October 16, a clash occurred in Khmelnytskyi region between local residents and TCC servicemen. Women were obstructing the movement of a service vehicle.