In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, three court hearings have been postponed at once

On October 14, the Kyivskyi District Court of Odesa once again failed to continue considering the case concerning the medical negligence of Odrex private clinic doctors Vitalii Rusakov and Maryna Bielotserkovska, who are accused of improperly performing their professional duties while treating businessman Adnan Kivan. This time, the hearing was postponed at the request of defendant Rusakov, who, according to UNN sources, is on sick leave. As a result, three hearings scheduled for October 14, 15, and 16 were postponed at once. The next hearing is scheduled for October 20, reports UNN.

Details

This is not the first postponement of court hearings in October. The October 7 hearing did not take place because of a motion by the lawyer for the accused oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, who was engaged in another court proceeding. One of Rusakov's defense lawyers also failed to appear in court that day.

Although the court managed to continue considering the case on October 8, the next two hearings, scheduled for October 9 and 13, were postponed because of another motion by Bielotserkovska's lawyer. Three more postponements have now been added to these.

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In fact, the criminal case in which the court must establish the circumstances of possible improper treatment and the patient's death continues to move from one postponement to another. The reasons for adjourning the hearings change, but the result remains the same — consideration of the case on its merits is being delayed.

It should be noted that the situation with the systematic postponement of hearings became more acute back in September. At that time, the court scheduled 13 hearings, expecting to intensify the examination of evidence. However, only six took place. The other seven were postponed, or the court was unable to continue considering the case on its merits.

The non-appearances of defense lawyers have already prompted a response from the court. Presiding Judge Viktor Chaplytskyi deemed the reasons for the doctors' lawyers' absences unjustified and sent the relevant information to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar. It is to assess whether the lawyers' actions contain signs of a disciplinary offense.

Reminder

The Kyivskyi District Court of Odesa is considering a criminal case against Odrex private clinic doctors Vitalii Rusakov and Maryna Bielotserkovska. They are charged under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker.

According to the investigation, the actions or inaction of the medical workers during Adnan Kivan's treatment at the Odrex clinic may have led to the development of postoperative complications and sepsis, which, against the background of the oncological disease, could have caused the businessman's death. The court must provide the final assessment of the evidence and the issue of the doctors' guilt.

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