In Russia’s Adygea, drones attacked an Ozon logistics center; employees were evacuated
Kyiv • UNN
In the city of Adygeisk, drones damaged an Ozon logistics center, and employees were evacuated. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
In the city of Adygeysk in Russia, drones attacked an Ozon marketplace logistics center. The company reported that all employees had been evacuated. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties, UNN reports.
Details
Ozon's press service said that, due to the attack, it had temporarily suspended the acceptance of goods from sellers at the damaged logistics complex. Shipments already in transit are being redirected to other facilities.
In addition, the company will remove from sale goods that were stored at the attacked center and cancel orders it will be unable to fulfill from other warehouses.
How Ozon will operate after the attack
The company assured that customers would still be able to place orders as usual.
Customers can place orders as usual; we will collect them at other logistics complexes and deliver them to customers
The extent of the damage to the logistics center is currently unknown. There is also no information about the number of drones that attacked the facility.
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