FP-1 drones traveled more than 2,500 km and struck two facilities in Omsk: the "Omsk Rubber" plant and an OZON warehouse were hit

Ukrainian long-range FP-1 drones struck two sites at once in Russia’s Omsk on the evening of October 24, covering more than 2,500 km from the border. The targets were Omsk Rubber, one of the largest petrochemical plants in the Russian Federation, and the logistics warehouse complex of the OZON marketplace. UNN reports this, citing the company’s Telegram channel, Fire Point, the drone manufacturer.

Details

The FP-1 drones covered more than 2,500 km from the border and struck two sites at once in Omsk - the company said in a statement.

Fire Point said that the Defense Forces attacked the Omsk Rubber plant, one of the largest petrochemical enterprises in the Russian Federation. According to previously published data, the enterprise accounted for about 25% of Russia’s production of butadiene-styrene rubbers.

The logistics warehouse complex of OZON was also traditionally targeted - the company added.

Denys Shtilerman, co-owner and chief designer of Fire Point, also reposted the moment of the strike in Omsk, which was published on "X".

Additionally

The night before, on October 24, FP-1 drones struck another enterprise in the Russian Federation’s rubber industry - the Tolyattikauchuk plant in the Samara region, which, according to Fire Point, accounts for about 25% of the Russian synthetic rubber market. The plant’s products are used in the production of Russian weapons, including ballistic missiles.

Omsk, located more than 2,500 km from the border, has not been targeted by FP-1 drones for the first time: previously, they attacked the Omsk Oil Refinery, the largest oil refinery in the Russian Federation, several times, most recently on October 8.