Russia, as part of the Center-2026 military exercises, which it is conducting with the participation of, among others, China, practiced the "creation of a security zone" on the territory of a neighboring state. This was reported by Vazhnyye Istorii, UNN writes.

Details

Russia involved fewer units in the exercises than previously. The exercises are taking place from October 28 to October 3. They involve 47,000 personnel and 2,000 pieces of military equipment, 90 aircraft, and 77 ships and vessels. Six countries—Belarus, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Tajikistan—sent their military contingents; Kazakhstan and Congo are present in the form of operational groups.

The Kremlin stated that units not participating in the war in Ukraine were involved in the exercises. This is likely why significantly fewer service members are taking part than in previous years, the publication notes.

Previously, similar exercises were held in 2019 and 2015, with 128,000 and 95,000 service members participating, respectively.

"As part of the exercises, they practiced not only repelling a strike, but also capturing foreign territories," the publication writes.

"The main objective of the exercise is to improve the skills of the command staff of headquarters at all levels in managing troops while repelling external aggression," said Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, who, according to the Kremlin, attended the exercises.

He emphasized that all tasks are being addressed with consideration for the experience of conducting the war in Ukraine.

Officially, the exercises train the repelling of aggression in the Central Asian direction and the provision of security in the Caspian region, the publication writes.

At the same time, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, reporting to Putin on the course of the exercises, said that the troops were not only practicing repelling a strike, but also the "creation of a security zone in adjacent territories."

"The coalition grouping of troops and forces is repelling the main strike in the South Ural direction, has restored the situation, and has been conducting offensive operations since October 2 to liberate the captured territory and create a security zone in the adjacent territory," he said.

The exercises, the publication notes, are taking place against the backdrop of an unprecedented deterioration in relations between Russia and European countries. This week it became known that Russia sent NATO an informal memorandum threatening to use nuclear weapons if the alliance attempted to blockade the Kaliningrad region.

NATO responded to Russia's nuclear threat over Kaliningrad

"This is the first time since the Cold War that Russia has threatened us in this way. Therefore, it is serious," a high-ranking Reuters source in the defense ministry of one of the European countries said.

Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said that the exercises were planned and were not related to challenges near Russia's borders.

The Russian Federation is planning hybrid operations on the territory of the EU and NATO — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine named the likely targets and warned its partners