In Russia, military exercises rehearsed the seizure of territories and the creation of a "security zone" outside the country

$44.8350.70
ukenru
10:00 AM • 1188 views
"It does not mean that there is no problem": Marchenko explained where the budget lacks funds following the EU statement
08:31 AM • 12219 views
Launch of the FP-7 returns Ukraine to the small group of countries that produce ballistic missiles - NYT
04:38 AM • 33389 views
The Northern Bridge in Kyiv was closed after the Russian attack – how public transport is operatingVideo
October 3, 04:16 AM • 31676 views
Russia attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge – Klitschko reported a hitVideo
October 3, 04:05 AM • 22472 views
Russia blocked the evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky and rejected Ukraine’s proposals – Lubinets
October 3, 03:15 AM • 24590 views
Historic interception – a Ukrainian Mirage shot down a Russian "Banderol" for the first time with cannon firePhoto
October 3, 02:17 AM • 24061 views
Orbán is suspected of personally ordering the detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards – the case could reach a former prime minister for the first time
October 3, 01:38 AM • 18264 views
Up to 80 punctures and mobility after triggering a mine — how the Ukrainian military quad bike was further reinforcedPhoto
October 3, 12:56 AM • 16067 views
The US will not ban diesel fuel exports to Europe, Ursula von der Leyen claims
October 3, 12:18 AM • 14329 views
Russia is intimidating Europe with threats over Kaliningrad to sow panic and weaken support for Ukraine, Kubilius says
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
2m/s
55%
757mm
Popular news
Bruce Willis appeared in a rare photo with his daughter amid his battle with dementiaPhotoOctober 3, 01:06 AM • 25772 views
What is celebrated on October 3 in Ukraine and around the worldOctober 3, 03:55 AM • 9630 views
The General Staff updated the Russian losses over the past day and reported how much equipment was destroyedPhoto04:27 AM • 13998 views
Explosions rang out in Russia’s Kaluga overnight; Russians report UAV strikesPhotoVideo04:58 AM • 5688 views
Famous half-millennium-old Holei Sea Arch in Hawaii collapsed into the oceanVideo06:25 AM • 15157 views
Publications
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 57565 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 68010 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 59845 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 82933 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 59471 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Edi Rama
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
Donetsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous half-millennium-old Holei Sea Arch in Hawaii collapsed into the oceanVideo06:25 AM • 15667 views
Bruce Willis appeared in a rare photo with his daughter amid his battle with dementiaPhotoOctober 3, 01:06 AM • 26248 views
Ruby Rose recounted how she was accused of murdering a 4-year-old child at the age of 15October 3, 12:06 AM • 25506 views
Michael Douglas confessed to a secret affair with Kathleen Turner after 40 years of denialsPhotoOctober 2, 11:06 PM • 27982 views
Elon Musk suddenly broke up with the mother of four of his children after more than five years togetherOctober 2, 10:05 PM • 30395 views
Actual
Financial Times
Technology
The New York Times
Heating
Starlink

In Russia, military exercises rehearsed the seizure of territories and the creation of a "security zone" outside the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1092 views

Russia and its allies conducted exercises involving the seizure of territories and the creation of a security zone outside the country. 47,000 military personnel took part.

In Russia, military exercises rehearsed the seizure of territories and the creation of a "security zone" outside the country

Russia, as part of the Center-2026 military exercises, which it is conducting with the participation of, among others, China, practiced the "creation of a security zone" on the territory of a neighboring state. This was reported by Vazhnyye Istorii, UNN writes.

Details

Russia involved fewer units in the exercises than previously. The exercises are taking place from October 28 to October 3. They involve 47,000 personnel and 2,000 pieces of military equipment, 90 aircraft, and 77 ships and vessels. Six countries—Belarus, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Tajikistan—sent their military contingents; Kazakhstan and Congo are present in the form of operational groups.

The Kremlin stated that units not participating in the war in Ukraine were involved in the exercises. This is likely why significantly fewer service members are taking part than in previous years, the publication notes.

Previously, similar exercises were held in 2019 and 2015, with 128,000 and 95,000 service members participating, respectively.

"As part of the exercises, they practiced not only repelling a strike, but also capturing foreign territories," the publication writes.

"The main objective of the exercise is to improve the skills of the command staff of headquarters at all levels in managing troops while repelling external aggression," said Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, who, according to the Kremlin, attended the exercises.

He emphasized that all tasks are being addressed with consideration for the experience of conducting the war in Ukraine.

Officially, the exercises train the repelling of aggression in the Central Asian direction and the provision of security in the Caspian region, the publication writes.

At the same time, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, reporting to Putin on the course of the exercises, said that the troops were not only practicing repelling a strike, but also the "creation of a security zone in adjacent territories."

"The coalition grouping of troops and forces is repelling the main strike in the South Ural direction, has restored the situation, and has been conducting offensive operations since October 2 to liberate the captured territory and create a security zone in the adjacent territory," he said.

The exercises, the publication notes, are taking place against the backdrop of an unprecedented deterioration in relations between Russia and European countries. This week it became known that Russia sent NATO an informal memorandum threatening to use nuclear weapons if the alliance attempted to blockade the Kaliningrad region.

NATO responded to Russia's nuclear threat over Kaliningrad30.09.26, 16:30 • 5703 views

"This is the first time since the Cold War that Russia has threatened us in this way. Therefore, it is serious," a high-ranking Reuters source in the defense ministry of one of the European countries said.

Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said that the exercises were planned and were not related to challenges near Russia's borders.

The Russian Federation is planning hybrid operations on the territory of the EU and NATO — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine named the likely targets and warned its partners02.10.26, 15:27 • 23773 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Vladimir Putin
Mongolia
Kaliningrad Oblast
Belarus
Tajikistan
Republic of the Congo
Reuters
NATO
Kyrgyzstan
Europe
China
Ukraine
Pakistan
Kazakhstan