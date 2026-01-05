In Rivne region, a 23-year-old intoxicated law enforcement officer hit a woman on an electric bicycle and fled

In the Rivne region, a 23-year-old intoxicated law enforcement officer hit a woman riding an electric bicycle. The victim died on the spot, and the driver fled the scene of the accident. As reported by the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, the law enforcement officer has already been detained and notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

A resident of Dubrovytsia has been notified of suspicion of violating road safety rules, which caused the death of the victim, as well as leaving a person in a life-threatening condition without assistance (Part 3 of Article 286-1, Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the message says.

Details

According to the investigation, on the evening of January 2, a 23-year-old law enforcement officer, while driving a "Toyota Camry" under the influence of alcohol, hit a woman riding an electric bicycle in the same direction on the Horodyshche – Rivne – Starokostiantyniv road in the village of Orvyanytsia, Sarny district.

The 40-year-old victim died on the spot from her injuries, while the driver, without even attempting to provide her with medical assistance, fled the scene of the accident. He was detained the next day.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect and his suspension from office is currently being decided, and necessary examinations have been appointed.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the third investigative department (located in Rivne) of the State Bureau of Investigation, located in Khmelnytskyi.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for the same term.

