In Rivne region, a 23-year-old intoxicated law enforcement officer hit a woman on an electric bicycle and fled

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
01:13 PM • 3688 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
12:32 PM • 5470 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
09:38 AM • 21439 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 67329 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 57343 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 84487 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 92629 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 65535 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 68816 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 64123 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
1.2m/s
73%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American countryJanuary 5, 04:20 AM • 47973 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy RodriguezJanuary 5, 05:49 AM • 47388 views
Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisorPhoto09:55 AM • 10559 views
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significant11:49 AM • 13382 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 7946 views
Publications
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 8098 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 67330 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 141405 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 159042 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 167104 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vasyl Malyuk
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Ihor Terekhov
Chrystia Freeland
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 42444 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 37607 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 36135 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 44793 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 90434 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Gold
Lancet (loitering munition)
Heating

In Rivne region, a 23-year-old intoxicated law enforcement officer hit a woman on an electric bicycle and fled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

In Rivne region, a 23-year-old law enforcement officer, driving a car while intoxicated, hit a woman on an electric bicycle. The victim died on the spot, and the driver fled; he was detained the next day.

In Rivne region, a 23-year-old intoxicated law enforcement officer hit a woman on an electric bicycle and fled

In the Rivne region, a 23-year-old intoxicated law enforcement officer hit a woman riding an electric bicycle. The victim died on the spot, and the driver fled the scene of the accident. As reported by the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, the law enforcement officer has already been detained and notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

A resident of Dubrovytsia has been notified of suspicion of violating road safety rules, which caused the death of the victim, as well as leaving a person in a life-threatening condition without assistance (Part 3 of Article 286-1, Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the message says.

Details

According to the investigation, on the evening of January 2, a 23-year-old law enforcement officer, while driving a "Toyota Camry" under the influence of alcohol, hit a woman riding an electric bicycle in the same direction on the Horodyshche – Rivne – Starokostiantyniv road in the village of Orvyanytsia, Sarny district.

The 40-year-old victim died on the spot from her injuries, while the driver, without even attempting to provide her with medical assistance, fled the scene of the accident. He was detained the next day.

Road accident with two injured children in Kharkiv: judge served with suspicion notice20.12.25, 14:29 • 4370 views

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect and his suspension from office is currently being decided, and necessary examinations have been appointed.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the third investigative department (located in Rivne) of the State Bureau of Investigation, located in Khmelnytskyi.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for the same term.

In Kyiv, a police car overturned in a traffic accident: a police officer died29.08.25, 10:09 • 4552 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Village
Road traffic accident
Rivne Oblast
Khmelnytskyi