Rubrics
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

In Poland, a criminal group was exposed that smuggled almost 600 luxury cars to Russia and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

In Poland, the Central Bureau of Investigation liquidated a criminal group involved in the illegal trade of luxury cars. Almost 600 vehicles were illegally smuggled to Russia and Belarus, and companies received over 40 million zlotys in undue VAT refunds.

In Poland, a criminal group was exposed that smuggled almost 600 luxury cars to Russia and Belarus

In Poland, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBŚP) has dismantled a criminal group that traded in luxury cars. As a result of their criminal activities, approximately 600 cars were illegally smuggled into Russia and Belarus, writes UNN with reference to the official website of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Details

Officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Police, under the supervision of the Regional Prosecutor's Office in Lublin, detained 20 individuals suspected of involvement in an organized criminal group. The group operated in several European countries, engaging in fictitious trade of luxury cars and VAT fraud. Contrary to EU sanctions, almost 600 cars were sent to Russia and Belarus.

The investigation concerns the activities of a criminal group that operated from 2021 to 2025, covering Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Germany, and other European countries. Its members used so-called "cover-ups," creating companies and enterprises to expand transaction chains and conceal their criminal activities.

The group purchased luxury cars from dealerships, including brands such as BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Lexus, and Range Rover. The cars were then resold to other organizations and delivered to buyers in EU countries. From there, they were transported back to Poland and ultimately sold – in violation of sanctions – to Russia and Belarus, mainly through Belarusian, Azerbaijani, and Kazakh companies.

According to the investigation, as a result of this operation, about 600 luxury cars were illegally transported to Russia. Companies controlled by the group members received undue VAT refunds totaling over 40 million zlotys.

Probable missile debris found near Lublin in Poland19.09.25, 09:19 • 2905 views

In the second half of September, officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Police (CBŚP) detained 20 individuals. The prosecutor of the Regional Prosecutor's Office in Lublin charged them, among other things, with participation in an organized criminal group, issuing fictitious VAT invoices for over 17 million zlotys, money laundering, and circumventing sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus.

Three suspects were charged with leading the group. At the request of the prosecutor's office, the Lublin-Zachód District Court remanded two group members in custody for three months.

During the operation, investigators seized assets, including luxury watches, jewelry, and cash in various currencies. The General Inspector of Financial Information also froze funds in the suspects' bank accounts – a total of over 10 million zlotys.

The crimes charged against the group members, some of which are classified as serious offenses, carry penalties of up to five years in prison and significant fines.

Addition

Today, September 21, fragments of objects resembling drones were found in Poland. The police received reports of the findings from three voivodeships at once.

Pavlo Zinchenko

