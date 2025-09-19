Probable missile debris found near Lublin in Poland

In the Lublin Voivodeship in Poland, fragments of a missile, presumably used to shoot down a drone, have been preliminarily discovered, RMF24 reports, writes UNN.

Details

Reportedly, a resident of a village less than 30 kilometers from Lublin informed the police about the discovery. As it became known to an RMF FM correspondent on Friday morning, as soon as police officers arrived, they called the military.

The military police announced an operation in Choiny, Lublin Voivodeship, until midnight.

The military police are conducting an operation in the Choiny area of the Lublin Voivodeship, where fragments of a missile, presumably used to shoot down a drone, may be found. - reads an excerpt from a message published on the country's military police social media.

"A thorough inspection of the scene will be carried out on September 19," the military police announced.

Addition

On the night of September 9-10, during Russia's night attack on Ukraine, Polish airspace was repeatedly violated by drones. Protective measures were taken. Drones that posed an immediate threat were shot down by Polish and allied aircraft. This is the first time in modern Polish history that the Polish Air Force has used weapons in the country's airspace.