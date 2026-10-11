In Pennsylvania, a man killed eight relatives — children and a pregnant woman among the victims

$44.8550.14
ukenru
07:13 AM • 9060 views
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and the region
06:47 AM • 12220 views
"He's gone too far" — Musk backed Trump and also started criticizing ZelenskyyVideo
06:16 AM • 12557 views
AI and nuclear conflict named as threats to human extinction by 2100 — media
05:59 AM • 13432 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 116 drones — were all of them destroyed and how many hits were recorded
Exclusive
05:29 AM • 15029 views
Three days of unsettled weather — rain, colder temperatures and frost are returning to Ukraine
04:45 AM • 17917 views
The Chongar Bridge to occupied Crimea has been half-destroyed — OSINT analysisVideo
04:00 AM • 17618 views
Military reserves may be needed for pontoon crossings over the Dnipro in Kyiv – Defense Express
03:15 AM • 16443 views
The U.S. Congress is preparing a bill to ban all purchases of Russian oil
October 11, 02:17 AM • 16918 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Russia’s missile disposal center may have affected the Kremlin’s strategic programs - Defense Express
October 11, 01:16 AM • 15111 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers risk losing international markets due to new export rules
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face neighbors' discontent over the renovation of their mansionOctober 10, 11:06 PM • 18294 views
Kevin Hart is trying to prevent a woman from a high-profile 2017 sex scandal from appearing in courtOctober 11, 12:05 AM • 15998 views
Megan Fox launched a page with explicit paid content and caused the site to crash due to an influx of fansOctober 11, 01:05 AM • 11781 views
Scientists discovered bacteria in people from Africa and South America that may have been transmitted from common ancestorsOctober 11, 02:06 AM • 10408 views
Following Russia's overnight strike, the number of injured people in Dnipro is rising — children are among them04:33 AM • 11426 views
Publications
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhotoOctober 10, 07:15 AM • 51570 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 73787 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 71526 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 75185 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 87066 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Ed Miliband
Espen Bart Eide
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Saudi Arabia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The 200-year-old "Grandmother" cottonwood was destroyed for Trump's border wall — dozens of protesters arrested07:04 AM • 2352 views
Pumpkin weekends: how the residents of the capital's zoo enjoy the juicy autumn vegetablePhoto05:48 AM • 5262 views
Scientists discovered bacteria in people from Africa and South America that may have been transmitted from common ancestorsOctober 11, 02:06 AM • 10426 views
Megan Fox launched a page with explicit paid content and caused the site to crash due to an influx of fansOctober 11, 01:05 AM • 11802 views
Kevin Hart is trying to prevent a woman from a high-profile 2017 sex scandal from appearing in courtOctober 11, 12:05 AM • 16022 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Starlink
Fox News

In Pennsylvania, a man killed eight relatives — children and a pregnant woman among the victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

In the city of Erie, a man shot eight people, including children and a pregnant woman, and then took his own life. Police are investigating the motive.

In Pennsylvania, a man killed eight relatives — children and a pregnant woman among the victims
Photo: Matt Barnum/WJET via AP

In the city of Erie, Pennsylvania, a man killed eight people—including a pregnant woman, children, and other relatives—in their home, then committed suicide, UNN reports, citing the AP.

Erie Police Chief Rick Lora said the 45-year-old man was related to seven of the eight victims of the shooting that took place the previous day; the eighth victim was a friend of the pregnant woman.

According to the police chief, video and audio recordings obtained by investigators captured muffled sounds of gunshots from inside the house just before two distressed women approached it and began banging on the door (this happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Friday). The shooter came outside and shot them as they ran toward him, then returned to the house.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of two women outside. Using a drone and a robot, law enforcement entered the house and found the bodies of a 5-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl (on the first floor), two more women and two young men (on the staircase), as well as the shooter himself (on the second floor).

"Out of respect for the victims and their families, I will not discuss the details of what our officers saw inside the house," the police chief said at a news conference. "But I want our community to understand the seriousness of what happened and the profound impact of this tragedy both on those directly involved in the incident and on our community as a whole."

Lora declined to discuss the motive for the crime but said investigators would speak with other relatives and examine the mobile phones of the women killed outside the house.

In the United States, Krista Pike, who survived two execution attempts, has been discharged from the hospital10.10.26, 23:58 • 12857 views

"They knew something was happening in this house," he said. "We need to find out exactly what."

Lora said police arrived within minutes of receiving an alert from ShotSpotter—a controversial gunshot-detection system that uses artificial intelligence and a network of microphones to identify the sounds of gunfire. No more shots were heard afterward.

"The sounds that could have been mistaken for gunshots actually came from flash-bang grenades—chemical special-purpose devices—used by SWAT officers," he explained. Governor Josh Shapiro said he had offered the "full support" of his administration to Erie Mayor Daria Devlin, who personally addressed the victims' families during the news conference.

"I am deeply sorry. What happened to you is horrific, and none of us can say anything today that would ease your pain," she said. "But you must know this: our entire community is with you; we grieve with you. And we are here to support you."

District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz urged the public to refrain from speculation while the investigation is ongoing.

"Please do not allow rumors, conjecture, or unverified information to compound the pain these families are already enduring," she said.

The city of Erie is located approximately 120 miles (190 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh.

Speaking at a campaign rally near Philadelphia, Shapiro mentioned both the killings in Erie and the shooting in which two Philadelphia police officers were injured early Saturday morning.

"Today has been a dark day for our entire state," he said.

Shooting at a food festival in the US: three dead, four wounded27.07.26, 10:05 • 4675 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Terrorist attack
Explosions
AI (artificial intelligence)
Pennsylvania