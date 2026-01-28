$43.130.01
In Paris, unknown individuals vandalized a gallery where Putin's alleged daughter works and wrote "F*ck Putin" on the display window

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

In Paris, unknown individuals vandalized the Galerie L art gallery, where 22-year-old Elizaveta Krivonogikh, whom the media calls Putin's illegitimate daughter, works. Vandals damaged display windows and left anti-Russian slogans, including "F*ck Putin."

In Paris, unknown individuals vandalized a gallery where Putin's alleged daughter works and wrote "F*ck Putin" on the display window
Photo: Paris Match

In the French capital, the Galerie L art gallery became the target of an attack due to the work of 22-year-old Elizaveta Krivonogikh. The girl, known in the art world under the pseudonym Luiza Rozova, is called the illegitimate daughter of Russian dictator Putin by numerous journalistic investigations. This is reported by Paris Match, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on the night of January 27 in the 20th arrondissement of Paris. Unknown individuals damaged the establishment's windows and spray-painted graffiti in orange paint on the facade and neighboring buildings. Among the inscriptions recorded were anti-Russian slogans "Fuck Putin," "Death to Putin," and "Putin is a killer."

Putin appoints his relatives to high positions - British intelligence28.08.24, 12:51 • 14022 views

In addition to attacks against the Russian dictator, demands for "Justice for El-Hassan" were found on the walls. This call refers to a 35-year-old man who died under mysterious circumstances in a police station in the same district in mid-January.

Elizaveta Krivonogikh's activities in France

Elizaveta Krivonogikh has been working as a manager at Galerie L for several months. Earlier, investigations by Ukrainian and international media confirmed that she graduated from the Parisian school of cultural management (ICART). The gallery where she is employed specializes in experimental art and exhibits works by both Russian and Ukrainian artists.

It is worth noting that in December 2025, Ukrainian journalists managed to personally speak with the girl near the same gallery. At that time, she stated that she "has no relation" to her father's politics, but refused to condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Currently, Paris police are identifying those involved in the vandalism and are investigating whether this attack was a planned action against the Russian leader's family.

Putin, at 73, dreams of immortality and expands state longevity programs - Le Monde07.10.25, 16:33 • 14090 views

