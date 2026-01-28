Photo: Paris Match

In the French capital, the Galerie L art gallery became the target of an attack due to the work of 22-year-old Elizaveta Krivonogikh. The girl, known in the art world under the pseudonym Luiza Rozova, is called the illegitimate daughter of Russian dictator Putin by numerous journalistic investigations. This is reported by Paris Match, writes UNN.

The incident occurred on the night of January 27 in the 20th arrondissement of Paris. Unknown individuals damaged the establishment's windows and spray-painted graffiti in orange paint on the facade and neighboring buildings. Among the inscriptions recorded were anti-Russian slogans "Fuck Putin," "Death to Putin," and "Putin is a killer."

In addition to attacks against the Russian dictator, demands for "Justice for El-Hassan" were found on the walls. This call refers to a 35-year-old man who died under mysterious circumstances in a police station in the same district in mid-January.

Elizaveta Krivonogikh's activities in France

Elizaveta Krivonogikh has been working as a manager at Galerie L for several months. Earlier, investigations by Ukrainian and international media confirmed that she graduated from the Parisian school of cultural management (ICART). The gallery where she is employed specializes in experimental art and exhibits works by both Russian and Ukrainian artists.

It is worth noting that in December 2025, Ukrainian journalists managed to personally speak with the girl near the same gallery. At that time, she stated that she "has no relation" to her father's politics, but refused to condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Currently, Paris police are identifying those involved in the vandalism and are investigating whether this attack was a planned action against the Russian leader's family.

