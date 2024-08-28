Putin appoints his relatives to high positions - British intelligence

Vladimir Putin has appointed his niece Anna Tsivileva to the post of state secretary of the Russian Ministry of Defense. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

According to British intelligence, on August 17, Russian media reported that Putin had promoted his cousin's daughter, Anna Tsivilova, to the post of state secretary of the Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, the civilian was appointed deputy defense minister. As state secretary, she is higher than the usual deputy defense minister and is responsible for the department's relations with the legislature and other state bodies, the statement said.

In 2023, she became the head of the Defenders of the Fatherland state fund, which organized voluntary donations to support the war in Ukraine.

British intelligence notes that Civil is married to Russian Energy Minister Sergei Civil.

The initial appointment of a civilian in June drew muted criticism from the Russian press for nepotism, testing even Russia's tolerance for corrupt practices. There is a real possibility that her subsequent promotion reflects the growing insularity of the Russian elite, - the statement said.

