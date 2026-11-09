In Kyiv, up to 80% of residential buildings have been connected to the heating system

In Kyiv, almost 80% of residential buildings now have heating. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on November 9, UNN writes.

As of the morning of November 9, almost 80% of residential buildings served by municipal management companies had received heating - Klitschko reported.

Buildings that receive heat under collective agreements are connected to the heating system upon requests from their managers.

"Heat began to be supplied to social institutions as early as October 16, based on requests from the institutions' heads. As of now, 247 medical institutions, 481 kindergartens, and 387 schools in Kyiv have already been connected to the heating system. In total, more than 80% of the capital's social institutions are already receiving heat," the mayor of the capital noted.

To recap

On November 2, the heating season for residential buildings began in Kyiv.