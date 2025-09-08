In Kyiv region, Russians hit a store, a fitness club, and an industrial enterprise

In the Kyiv region, as a result of an attack by Russian drones, a store, a fitness club, and an industrial enterprise were damaged. There were no casualties, writes UNN with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration and the State Emergency Service.

Details

Another attack by enemy drones on Kyiv region. Air defense forces worked in the region. There are downed enemy targets. There are no casualties among the population - the message says.

It is noted that the Russian invaders attacked a critical civilian infrastructure object. In addition, in one of the settlements of Obukhiv district, there was a power outage. Power supply was restored at night.

As of the morning of September 8, there are no emergency power outages in the region due to the enemy attack.

Also, in one of the settlements of Obukhiv district, the premises of a store, a fitness club, and an enterprise office were damaged - noted the head of the Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

The State Emergency Service clarified that at night, as a result of an attack by Russian UAVs, a fire broke out at an industrial enterprise. The fire was extinguished. 29 rescuers and 5 units of equipment worked at the scene.

There are no dead or injured. The blast wave also damaged the buildings of a shopping center and a fitness club in Obukhiv district - reported the State Emergency Service.

Addition

Russian invaders struck a thermal generation facility in the Kyiv region on the night of September 8. This led to power supply problems, in particular, 20 settlements in Chernihiv region were left without electricity.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers found the body of a man under the rubble of a destroyed nine-story building. In total, three people, including a child, died as a result of the Russian missile attack on September 7.