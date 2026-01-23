$43.170.01
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 7570 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 10805 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 18027 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 41027 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 20038 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 22984 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 31355 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 69124 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 34504 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
Publications
Exclusives
In Kyiv, another 1,200 high-rise buildings remain without heating - Klitschko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

As of 6:00 PM on January 23, 1,200 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heating. These are buildings that are being reconnected after the enemy attacks on January 9 and 20.

In Kyiv, another 1,200 high-rise buildings remain without heating - Klitschko

As of 6:00 PM on January 23, 1,200 multi-story buildings in Kyiv still remain without heating, which are being reconnected after enemy attacks on January 9 and 20. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.

Utility workers and energy specialists continue to work to supply heat to all houses that remain without heating.

- he noted.

Recall

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal stated that the situation with the energy system in Ukraine is extremely difficult, especially in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Emergency shutdowns are being applied, and energy workers are working around the clock to restore it.

Olga Rozgon

