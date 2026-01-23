In Kyiv, another 1,200 high-rise buildings remain without heating - Klitschko

As of 6:00 PM on January 23, 1,200 multi-story buildings in Kyiv still remain without heating, which are being reconnected after enemy attacks on January 9 and 20. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.

Utility workers and energy specialists continue to work to supply heat to all houses that remain without heating. - he noted.

Recall

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal stated that the situation with the energy system in Ukraine is extremely difficult, especially in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Emergency shutdowns are being applied, and energy workers are working around the clock to restore it.

Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible