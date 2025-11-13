In Kyiv, an 18-year-old, on the orders of Russian special services, burned the wrong cars: now he faces prison

In Kyiv, an 18-year-old young man, on the instructions of the Russian special services, set fire to cars near a gas station in the Obolonsky district. However, in pursuit of money, he set fire to civilian cars instead of military ones. He was detained by the police.

This is reported by UNN, referring to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the young man contacted enemy special services when he was looking for a job online. One of the ads mentioned setting fire to vehicles in Kyiv for a specified fee.

The young man contacted an anonymous "employer", after which he received clear instructions and tasks regarding military vehicles to be set on fire.

The young man arrived at a garage cooperative located near a gas station, as he was told by the enemy "curators". However, he did not find military vehicles and instead set fire to civilian cars. In particular, parked Mercedes-Benz and BMW cars.

As a result of the arson, the foreign cars were completely destroyed, and a third Hyundai car, which was standing nearby, was partially damaged.

The identity of the resident of Kyiv region was promptly established and he was detained. He was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – intentional destruction of other people's property by arson.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to ten years.

The enemy continues to exert pressure in the information space and incite citizens to commit crimes. Be vigilant and under no circumstances follow illegal instructions. Immediately report all suspicious offers to the police at 102 – the police urge.

Recall

In Kyiv region, a citizen of one of the Eastern European countries was detained, who turned out to be an FSB agent and, on the enemy's orders, was involved in setting fire to cars of Ukrainian defenders. To identify potential "targets", the attacker walked around the city and photographed military vehicles.

And before that, in Dnipro, a Russian agent was detained who was preparing to blow up the car of a National Police official.

In addition, in Odesa, the police and the SBU exposed a mother and her minor daughter who, under the guidance of Russian special services, for a promise of monetary reward, carried out arson attacks on a Ukrzaliznytsia facility and an evacuation military vehicle. The woman was detained in accordance with procedural rules and notified of suspicion under the last article.

The girl was handed over to the guardianship authorities. Compulsory educational measures may be applied to her.