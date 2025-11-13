$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 1796 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 8358 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 16491 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 20596 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 23497 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 21825 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 17943 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 54766 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78328 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 71861 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
Electricity outage schedules
In Kyiv, an 18-year-old, on the orders of Russian special services, burned the wrong cars: now he faces prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

An 18-year-old in Kyiv, acting on the orders of Russian special services, set fire to cars near a gas station in the Obolonskyi district. Instead of military vehicles, he burned civilian Mercedes-Benz and BMW, and also damaged a Hyundai; now he faces up to ten years in prison.

In Kyiv, an 18-year-old, on the orders of Russian special services, burned the wrong cars: now he faces prison

In Kyiv, an 18-year-old young man, on the instructions of the Russian special services, set fire to cars near a gas station in the Obolonsky district. However, in pursuit of money, he set fire to civilian cars instead of military ones. He was detained by the police.

This is reported by UNN, referring to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the young man contacted enemy special services when he was looking for a job online. One of the ads mentioned setting fire to vehicles in Kyiv for a specified fee.

The young man contacted an anonymous "employer", after which he received clear instructions and tasks regarding military vehicles to be set on fire.

The young man arrived at a garage cooperative located near a gas station, as he was told by the enemy "curators". However, he did not find military vehicles and instead set fire to civilian cars. In particular, parked Mercedes-Benz and BMW cars.

As a result of the arson, the foreign cars were completely destroyed, and a third Hyundai car, which was standing nearby, was partially damaged.

The identity of the resident of Kyiv region was promptly established and he was detained. He was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – intentional destruction of other people's property by arson.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to ten years.

The enemy continues to exert pressure in the information space and incite citizens to commit crimes. Be vigilant and under no circumstances follow illegal instructions. Immediately report all suspicious offers to the police at 102

– the police urge.

Recall

In Kyiv region, a citizen of one of the Eastern European countries was detained, who turned out to be an FSB agent and, on the enemy's orders, was involved in setting fire to cars of Ukrainian defenders. To identify potential "targets", the attacker walked around the city and photographed military vehicles.

And before that, in Dnipro, a Russian agent was detained who was preparing to blow up the car of a National Police official.

In addition, in Odesa, the police and the SBU exposed a mother and her minor daughter who, under the guidance of Russian special services, for a promise of monetary reward, carried out arson attacks on a Ukrzaliznytsia facility and an evacuation military vehicle. The woman was detained in accordance with procedural rules and notified of suspicion under the last article.

The girl was handed over to the guardianship authorities. Compulsory educational measures may be applied to her.

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv