Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 1460 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 2816 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 5298 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 16038 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 30495 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 33587 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 69519 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 117722 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 55732 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
The Diplomat

In Kyiv, a foreign agent of the Russian Federation was preparing a double terrorist attack, he has been detained - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1748 views

The SBU detained a foreigner who, on behalf of the Russian Federation, was preparing a double terrorist attack in Kyiv, planting explosives under a Ukrainian military's car and another nearby. The suspect has been notified of suspicion and a pre-trial detention measure has been chosen.

In Kyiv, a foreign agent of the Russian Federation was preparing a double terrorist attack, he has been detained - SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a foreigner who was preparing a double terrorist attack in Kyiv on the orders of the Russian Federation, the SBU reported on Friday, writes UNN.

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service prevented another terrorist attack in Kyiv. Thanks to pre-emptive actions, a Russian agent who was preparing two explosions in the capital at once was detained.

- reported the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU's information, "initially, the perpetrator was supposed to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) under the car of a Ukrainian soldier." "Then the terrorist planned to remotely detonate the bomb at the moment the military approached the car. And after the emergency services arrived at the scene, another explosive device, planted nearby, was supposed to go off," the special service indicated.

The SBU detained the suspect at his place of residence while he was equipping the IED with mobile phones for remote activation.

According to the case materials, "the preparation of the terrorist attack was carried out by a handyman from the South Caucasus, recruited by the Rashists, who had lived in the capital of Ukraine for a long time." He, as indicated, came to the attention of the occupiers when he was looking for "quick earnings" in Telegram channels.

The Prosecutor General's Office clarified that "according to the investigation, a 42-year-old citizen of the Republic of Armenia has been living in Kyiv for many years in his wife's apartment, but has no permanent job or income. Through an acquaintance, he received an offer of part-time work and contacts of a supposed employer for construction work. In fact, it turned out to be a representative of the Russian special services who offered to make an improvised explosive device and carry out a terrorist attack. After receiving several thousand hryvnias to his card, the suspect agreed to cooperate."

"After remote recruitment, the foreigner received instructions from the Russian special services officer on how to make improvised bombs from improvised means. He ordered the appropriate components for the IED through websites, and after completing the synthesis of chemical components, he placed them in a food container. Then the suspect was supposed to arrive at the parked car in the dark and plant one of the explosives under the hood, and the other - nearby," the SBU said.

During searches of the detainee, as reported by the SBU, "an improvised bomb and components for its manufacture, a mobile phone with evidence of cooperation with the Russian Federation, and combat grenades were seized."

Currently, the suspect has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act).

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the suspect was remanded in custody. The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with or without confiscation of property.

In addition, according to the SBU, the issue of additional qualification of the foreigner's criminal actions for illegal handling of ammunition and manufacturing of an explosive device is being resolved.

The perpetrator faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Julia Shramko

