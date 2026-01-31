In Kyiv, 10 Nova Poshta branches will operate 24/7 as Invincibility Points: addresses

Starting today, 10 Nova Poshta branches in Kyiv are switching to 24/7 operation as Invincibility Points. This was reported on the company's Facebook page, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that due to the still difficult energy situation in the capital, "we want Kyiv residents to have more places where they can come at any time of the day if needed."

The 24-hour mode has been introduced in branches on both banks of Kyiv.

Right bank:

No. 310 - Bakinska St., 30

No. 308 - Nyzhnii Val St., 7–9

No. 543 - Khreshchatyk St., 16-A

No. 58 - Oleksy Tykhoho St., 49

No. 243 - Povitrianykh Syl Ave., 3-A

No. 88 - Yakuba Kolasa St., 15

No. 163 - Patriarch Mstyslav Skrypnyk St., 5

Left bank:

No. 19 - Raidužna St., 25-B

No. 52 - Mykoly Bazhana Ave., 3

No. 184 - Verkhovna Rada Blvd., 14-B

In each of these branches, Kyiv residents will be able to 24/7:

send and receive parcels;

warm up and use the premises as a heating point;

charge gadgets;

connect to Wi-Fi;

drink tea or coffee;

perform medical procedures that require electricity (including with a nebulizer);

withdraw cash without commission.

Recall

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, some supermarkets will operate 24/7, offering groceries, the ability to charge phones, and heat food.

Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took place