In Kyiv, 10 Nova Poshta branches will operate 24/7 as Invincibility Points: addresses

Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
05:28 PM • 9180 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 9316 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 10681 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 11270 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 10213 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 9540 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 5444 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 10857 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 18063 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operationJanuary 31, 11:24 AM • 11322 views
Occupiers' morale relies on opioids: GUR released new interceptsVideoJanuary 31, 01:23 PM • 8664 views
The Coordination Headquarters approved the mandatory evacuation of 25 children with their parents from seven settlements in Kharkiv OblastJanuary 31, 01:38 PM • 4690 views
Putin's special envoy arrived in Miami and has already left for negotiations with Trump's representativesVideoJanuary 31, 01:52 PM • 10996 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport04:40 PM • 3856 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 27619 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 57188 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 38212 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 43217 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 46140 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport04:40 PM • 3892 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 17413 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 22477 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 23182 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 21900 views
In Kyiv, 10 Nova Poshta branches will operate 24/7 as Invincibility Points: addresses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Ten Nova Poshta branches in Kyiv will operate 24/7 as Invincibility Points starting today. They will offer services for sending/receiving parcels, heating, charging gadgets, Wi-Fi, and other amenities.

In Kyiv, 10 Nova Poshta branches will operate 24/7 as Invincibility Points: addresses

Starting today, 10 Nova Poshta branches in Kyiv are switching to 24/7 operation as Invincibility Points. This was reported on the company's Facebook page, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that due to the still difficult energy situation in the capital, "we want Kyiv residents to have more places where they can come at any time of the day if needed."

The 24-hour mode has been introduced in branches on both banks of Kyiv.

Right bank:

  • No. 310 - Bakinska St., 30
    • No. 308 - Nyzhnii Val St., 7–9
      • No. 543 - Khreshchatyk St., 16-A
        • No. 58 - Oleksy Tykhoho St., 49
          • No. 243 - Povitrianykh Syl Ave., 3-A
            • No. 88 - Yakuba Kolasa St., 15
              • No. 163 - Patriarch Mstyslav Skrypnyk St., 5

                Left bank:

                • No. 19 - Raidužna St., 25-B
                  • No. 52 - Mykoly Bazhana Ave., 3
                    • No. 184 - Verkhovna Rada Blvd., 14-B

                      In each of these branches, Kyiv residents will be able to 24/7:

                      • send and receive parcels;
                        • warm up and use the premises as a heating point;
                          • charge gadgets;
                            • connect to Wi-Fi;
                              • drink tea or coffee;
                                • perform medical procedures that require electricity (including with a nebulizer);
                                  • withdraw cash without commission.

                                    Recall

                                    In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, some supermarkets will operate 24/7, offering groceries, the ability to charge phones, and heat food.

                                    Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took place15.01.26, 13:34 • 11736 views

                                    Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                                    SocietyKyiv
