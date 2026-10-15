In Kramatorsk, a Russian FPV drone struck a cultural center, sparking a large-scale fire

The Russian army continues to attack Ukraine; in Odesa region, the number of people injured after a strike on a supermarket has increased, while in Donetsk region, a hit was recorded on a cultural center, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Donetsk region

During the response operation, Russian UAVs repeatedly attempted to carry out a follow-up strike, forcing emergency workers to retreat to shelters.

Despite the danger, emergency workers extinguished the fire over an area of 800 sq. m.

Aftermath of the attack on the cultural center in Kramatorsk. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Odesa region

As a result of a Russian strike in Odesa region, a large-scale fire broke out in a supermarket building. Preliminary reports indicate that 4 people were injured.

The response operation was complicated by repeated air raid alerts, which forced firefighters to suspend their work each time and retreat to safe locations.

Cars that were nearby were damaged.

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