In Kramatorsk, a Russian FPV drone struck a cultural center, sparking a large-scale fire
Kyiv • UNN
In Donetsk region, shelling caused a fire in an 800-square-meter cultural center. In Odesa region, four people were injured after a strike on a supermarket.
The Russian army continues to attack Ukraine; in Odesa region, the number of people injured after a strike on a supermarket has increased, while in Donetsk region, a hit was recorded on a cultural center, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Donetsk region
During the response operation, Russian UAVs repeatedly attempted to carry out a follow-up strike, forcing emergency workers to retreat to shelters.
Despite the danger, emergency workers extinguished the fire over an area of 800 sq. m.
Odesa region
As a result of a Russian strike in Odesa region, a large-scale fire broke out in a supermarket building. Preliminary reports indicate that 4 people were injured.
The response operation was complicated by repeated air raid alerts, which forced firefighters to suspend their work each time and retreat to safe locations.
Cars that were nearby were damaged.
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