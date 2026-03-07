In Khmelnytskyi region, critical infrastructure was damaged due to a Russian attack, affecting a railway station and energy facilities

Khmelnytskyi region was subjected to a Russian attack on Saturday night, a building at a railway station was damaged, and there were also power outages. This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhiy Tyurin on social networks, UNN reports.

Khmelnytskyi region was under enemy Russian attack tonight. As a result of the attack, windows of a building at a railway station in Shepetivka district were damaged. A fire also broke out, which was extinguished by rescuers. There are power outages. - Tyurin noted.

Currently, energy workers are working to restore it.

"As a result of the attack, a critical infrastructure facility in Shepetivka district was damaged. Windows of a building at a railway station were also damaged," the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office clarified.

According to the head of the OVA, during the night attack, air defense forces in the region shot down or suppressed three Russian drones.

There are no casualties as a result of the enemy strike.

Recall

As a result of Russia's attack on Ukraine, consumers in seven regions were cut off from power, and in Kyiv, heating was disrupted due to shelling.