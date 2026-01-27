In Kharkiv region, rescue operations have been completed on the train attacked by a "Shahed"; the exact number of victims will be reported after DNA examination

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service have extinguished the fire and completed the search operation in the passenger train car that came under shelling. The deaths of five people have been confirmed so far, but the exact number of victims will only be established after forensic examinations. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

During emergency rescue operations in the damaged car, State Emergency Service employees found the bodies of four deceased and numerous fragments of human remains. Due to significant thermal damage and destruction, identification of the found remains on site is impossible. The final number of people who died as a result of this attack will be announced by specialists based on DNA analysis.

Fire extinguishing

The fire that broke out in the car after the enemy strike was completely extinguished. Rescuers inspected the scene and completed all necessary measures to dismantle the structures. Currently, the situation at the incident site is under the control of law enforcement agencies and expert groups, who continue to collect evidence of the war crime.

Recall

Russia struck a passenger train in the Kharkiv region, "Barvinkove - Lviv - Chop," with drones.

According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked with three Shahed-type UAVs. Hits occurred in front of the locomotive and in a passenger car, which subsequently caught fire.

There were 291 passengers on board. People were evacuated as quickly as possible. At this moment, there are two injured — they were led out by the train crew and then handed over to an ambulance. Both were hospitalized in medical facilities.

After the Russian attack on the passenger train "Chop-Barvinkove" in the Kharkiv region, fragments of five bodies were found.