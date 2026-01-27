$43.130.01
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 20084 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 18600 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 30002 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 20791 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 38809 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 22268 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 17155 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 34236 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 27732 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Publications
Exclusives
In Kharkiv region, rescue operations have been completed on the train attacked by a "Shahed"; the exact number of victims will be reported after DNA examination

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

In the Kharkiv region, rescuers extinguished the fire and completed the search operation in the passenger train car that came under shelling. The deaths of five people have been confirmed; the exact number of victims will be determined after DNA examination.

In Kharkiv region, rescue operations have been completed on the train attacked by a "Shahed"; the exact number of victims will be reported after DNA examination

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service have extinguished the fire and completed the search operation in the passenger train car that came under shelling. The deaths of five people have been confirmed so far, but the exact number of victims will only be established after forensic examinations. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

During emergency rescue operations in the damaged car, State Emergency Service employees found the bodies of four deceased and numerous fragments of human remains. Due to significant thermal damage and destruction, identification of the found remains on site is impossible. The final number of people who died as a result of this attack will be announced by specialists based on DNA analysis.

Fire extinguishing

The fire that broke out in the car after the enemy strike was completely extinguished. Rescuers inspected the scene and completed all necessary measures to dismantle the structures. Currently, the situation at the incident site is under the control of law enforcement agencies and expert groups, who continue to collect evidence of the war crime.

Recall

Russia struck a passenger train in the Kharkiv region, "Barvinkove - Lviv - Chop," with drones.

According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked with three Shahed-type UAVs. Hits occurred in front of the locomotive and in a passenger car, which subsequently caught fire.

There were 291 passengers on board. People were evacuated as quickly as possible. At this moment, there are two injured — they were led out by the train crew and then handed over to an ambulance. Both were hospitalized in medical facilities.  

After the Russian attack on the passenger train "Chop-Barvinkove" in the Kharkiv region, fragments of five bodies were found. 

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine