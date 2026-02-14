In January alone, Russia used over 6,000 drones and over 150 missiles against Ukraine - President

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
11:01 AM • 544 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.
09:35 AM • 3646 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 6560 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
06:42 AM • 10008 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 22488 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 39930 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 35135 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 35183 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 63018 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 88597 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.8m/s
88%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not lose, the Trump administration understood this signalFebruary 14, 01:57 AM • 8090 views
Man dies during police detention in Kyiv: law enforcement provides clarificationFebruary 14, 02:33 AM • 4652 views
I am younger than Putin, that's important, he doesn't have much time - ZelenskyyFebruary 14, 03:08 AM • 6302 views
Pistorius: Russia's war against Ukraine has nothing to do with military conflictFebruary 14, 04:17 AM • 5720 views
Over a thousand soldiers and 914 UAVs: the General Staff reported on enemy losses per day05:44 AM • 4070 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 63018 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 88597 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 59557 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 77850 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 118982 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Wang Yi (politician)
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
China
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhoto08:54 AM • 1686 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 10833 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 14329 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 36699 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 36384 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander

In January alone, Russia used over 6,000 drones and over 150 missiles against Ukraine - President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

President Zelenskyy stated at the Munich Conference that in January, Russia launched over 6,000 drones, 150 missiles, and 5,000 guided aerial bombs (KABs) at Ukraine. He emphasized the destruction of infrastructure, noting that no power plant had escaped damage.

In January alone, Russia used over 6,000 drones and over 150 missiles against Ukraine - President

In January, Russia launched over 6,000 attack drones, over 150 missiles, and over 5,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference, as reported by UNN.

I want you to understand the real scale of these attacks on Ukraine. As you can see, in just one month, in January… we had to defend ourselves against 6,000 attack drones. Most of them were "Shaheds." Over 150 Russian missiles of various types, and over 5,000 guided aerial bombs. This is every month. Imagine, in your hometown, broken streets, destroyed houses, schools. This is daily life in Ukraine.

- said Zelenskyy.

Details

He noted that Russian ballistic missiles are hitting critical infrastructure.

"There is not a single power plant that has not been damaged by Russian strikes, but we are still producing electricity," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Russia struck Ukraine overnight with a ballistic missile, as well as 112 drones, 91 of which were shot down or suppressed during the night.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine