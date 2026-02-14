In January alone, Russia used over 6,000 drones and over 150 missiles against Ukraine - President

In January, Russia launched over 6,000 attack drones, over 150 missiles, and over 5,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference, as reported by UNN.

I want you to understand the real scale of these attacks on Ukraine. As you can see, in just one month, in January… we had to defend ourselves against 6,000 attack drones. Most of them were "Shaheds." Over 150 Russian missiles of various types, and over 5,000 guided aerial bombs. This is every month. Imagine, in your hometown, broken streets, destroyed houses, schools. This is daily life in Ukraine. - said Zelenskyy.

Details

He noted that Russian ballistic missiles are hitting critical infrastructure.

"There is not a single power plant that has not been damaged by Russian strikes, but we are still producing electricity," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Russia struck Ukraine overnight with a ballistic missile, as well as 112 drones, 91 of which were shot down or suppressed during the night.