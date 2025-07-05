In Donetsk region, the enemy is pressing north of the Kostiantynivka highway and towards the borders of Dnipropetrovsk region - OSOU "Khortytsia"

The Russian army in Donetsk region is trying to break through in two directions - north of the Kostiantynivka highway, attempting to reach Kostiantynivka, and also west towards the borders of Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, on the air of a telethon on Saturday, according to UNN.

The focus there is, in fact, where it was. First of all, the Russians are trying to break through in the Pokrovsk direction, directly towards the north of the Kostiantynivka highway, attempting to reach Kostiantynivka. This is the first major pressure. The second pressure is to the west, towards the borders of Dnipropetrovsk region. - said Tregubov.

According to him, "in all other directions, it is quite stable."

"The offensive has slightly increased in the Lyman and Kupyansk directions, pressure has increased in the Kharkiv region on the city of Vovchansk, and attacks on Chasiv Yar also continue," Tregubov noted.

Over the past day, 183 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.