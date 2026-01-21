In Chernihiv, a possible abuse of power by the police during the detention of a veteran is being investigated

$43.180.08
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
12:43 PM • 13834 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
10:55 AM • 21042 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 16377 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 19092 views
January 21, 08:59 AM
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasons
January 20, 08:12 PM • 37340 views
January 20, 08:12 PM
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 56554 views
January 20, 07:42 PM
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 48614 views
January 20, 06:44 PM
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 80708 views
January 20, 03:45 PM
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
January 20, 01:37 PM • 41255 views
January 20, 01:37 PM
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
Exclusives
Davos Forum: Russia, through Lavrov, rejected any prospects for a peace agreement - ISWJanuary 21, 05:15 AM • 8098 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 22640 views
Wife of US Vice President JD Vance expecting fourth childJanuary 21, 07:22 AM • 5760 views
Republicans begin to resist Trump's Greenland push - FTJanuary 21, 08:33 AM • 20147 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 14700 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
02:44 PM • 926 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 13825 views
12:43 PM • 13825 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign
12:13 PM • 14835 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 21034 views
10:55 AM • 21034 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the Director
January 20, 07:12 PM • 45103 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 14843 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 22740 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 22591 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 28534 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 29273 views
In Chernihiv, a possible abuse of power by the police during the detention of a veteran is being investigated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

In Chernihiv, a possible abuse of power by the police during the detention of a war veteran, who sustained numerous injuries, is being investigated. The SBI is conducting a pre-trial investigation under the supervision of the regional prosecutor's office.

In Chernihiv, a possible abuse of power by the police during the detention of a veteran is being investigated

In Chernihiv, a criminal case has been opened regarding the possible abuse of power by the police during the detention of a war veteran. The man sustained numerous injuries, including a concussion and bruises, after law enforcement officers used physical force. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

A criminal case has been registered under Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the possible abuse of official powers by police officers during the detention of a war veteran in the city of Chernihiv.

- the message says.

It was established that on January 10, 2026, at about 9:40 PM, on one of the streets of Chernihiv, employees of the Patrol Police Department in Chernihiv Oblast of the Patrol Police Department stopped a man for violating traffic rules. During communication with law enforcement officers, physical force was used against him, after which the man was taken to the district police department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernihiv Oblast.

The victim was hospitalized from the police unit by an emergency medical team. At the medical facility, he was diagnosed with, among other things, a concussion, abrasions and bruises to the face, a dislocated shoulder, a subcutaneous hematoma, and other post-traumatic complications.

Under the procedural guidance of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the SBI.

Currently, initial investigative (search) and procedural actions are being carried out to comprehensively, fully, and impartially establish all the circumstances of the incident and provide a proper legal assessment of the actions of law enforcement officers.

Attempted to stab a Ukrainian soldier: Russian special services agent detained in Zaporizhzhia21.01.26, 10:32 • 2916 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Chernihiv