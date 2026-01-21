In Chernihiv, a possible abuse of power by the police during the detention of a veteran is being investigated

In Chernihiv, a criminal case has been opened regarding the possible abuse of power by the police during the detention of a war veteran. The man sustained numerous injuries, including a concussion and bruises, after law enforcement officers used physical force. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

A criminal case has been registered under Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the possible abuse of official powers by police officers during the detention of a war veteran in the city of Chernihiv. - the message says.

It was established that on January 10, 2026, at about 9:40 PM, on one of the streets of Chernihiv, employees of the Patrol Police Department in Chernihiv Oblast of the Patrol Police Department stopped a man for violating traffic rules. During communication with law enforcement officers, physical force was used against him, after which the man was taken to the district police department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernihiv Oblast.

The victim was hospitalized from the police unit by an emergency medical team. At the medical facility, he was diagnosed with, among other things, a concussion, abrasions and bruises to the face, a dislocated shoulder, a subcutaneous hematoma, and other post-traumatic complications.

Under the procedural guidance of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the SBI.

Currently, initial investigative (search) and procedural actions are being carried out to comprehensively, fully, and impartially establish all the circumstances of the incident and provide a proper legal assessment of the actions of law enforcement officers.

