January 20, 08:12 PM
Attempted to stab a Ukrainian soldier: Russian special services agent detained in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The SBU and National Police detained a 25-year-old unemployed man who attempted to kill a Ukrainian soldier in Zaporizhzhia. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition after six stab wounds.

Attempted to stab a Ukrainian soldier: Russian special services agent detained in Zaporizhzhia
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

SBU and National Police officers detained a Russian special services agent "red-handed" who tried to kill a Ukrainian soldier in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, the Russians lured a Defense Forces soldier to a city industrial zone under the guise of a "date" with a girl. But instead, a killer in a balaclava came there, who attacked the soldier from behind and inflicted six blows to his neck, chest, abdomen, and right leg.

The attacker fled the crime scene, and the victim was hospitalized in the intensive care unit. He is currently in serious condition, having sustained deep stab wounds.

The criminal was detained within a few hours after committing the crime: he tried to "lie low" with his relatives. The perpetrator turned out to be a 25-year-old local unemployed man who came to the attention of the Russian special services when he was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

Before the attempted murder of the Ukrainian soldier, the criminal managed to carry out "test" arsons in the city. During the operational and investigative actions, a knife with which he inflicted the blows, as well as a smartphone and a tablet from which he contacted the Russians, were found and seized from him.

The detainee was charged under Part 3 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Completed attempt at intentional murder). He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two agents of Russian military intelligence in Odesa. According to the investigation, they were preparing attacks on Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel stationed in the region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

