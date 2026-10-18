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In central Brussels, young people rioted: around 10 detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

In Brussels, young people damaged property and set bins and cars on fire; police used tear gas and water cannons. Around 10 people were detained.

In central Brussels, young people rioted: around 10 detained

Riots involving young people broke out in central Brussels the day before. Protesters damaged property and set fire to rubbish bins and cars, while police used tear gas and water cannons. Le Soir reports, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that a new call for a gathering was announced for this Saturday following clashes between police and young people on October 9 during a trade union demonstration.

In central Brussels, demonstrators damaged Boulevard Lemonnier. ... The office of the Brussels branch of the Socialist Party was attacked, and its windows were smashed. Several rubbish bins were set on fire, construction equipment was damaged, and a car was overturned onto its roof. Brussels police used tear gas and began dispersing the protesters

- the article says.

It is reported that law enforcement officers detained around 10 people. Many of the protesters were minors.

We remind you

Last week, hundreds of students, inspired in particular by the wave of protests in the education sector in neighboring France, took to the streets of the Belgian city of Liège. Local media reported that more than 100 people had been detained.

More than half a million people took to the streets in protests in France — cars and a town hall were set on fire17.10.26, 23:31 • 4178 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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