In Amsterdam, the historic Vondelkerk church caught fire on New Year's Eve

On the night of Thursday, January 1, a large fire broke out in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands. The 150-year-old Vondelkerk church was engulfed in flames. This was reported by Lokmak Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that information about the fire was received on the night of January 1 at approximately 02:30. A fire was reported in a century-old church located on Vondelstraat in the Dutch capital. After receiving the information, emergency services arrived at the scene.

The fire initially started on the church's roof and quickly engulfed the entire building. Videos shared on social media show the scale of the fire.

Recall

On Christmas morning, a fire broke out in one of the churches in Lublin, Poland, causing services to be canceled. Firefighters were hampered by photovoltaic panels on the church's roof.

