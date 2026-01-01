In Amsterdam, the historic Vondelkerk church caught fire on New Year's Eve

$42.390.17
December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to five - December 31, 09:59 PM
On New Year's Eve, the enemy attacks with Shaheds: several explosions heard in Odesa - December 31, 10:21 PM
Attack on Odesa region on New Year's Eve: enemy struck energy infrastructure - December 31, 11:07 PM
"Dancing with the Stars": winners announced - December 31, 11:33 PM
Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's Eve - 12:38 AM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026? - December 31, 04:46 PM
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen - December 30, 11:23 AM
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex - December 30, 10:14 AM
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last - December 30, 09:46 AM
UNN Lite
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026 - 12:07 AM
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it - 12:00 AM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026? - December 31, 04:46 PM
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together - December 31, 03:46 PM
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT - December 31, 12:49 PM
The New York Times

In Amsterdam, the historic Vondelkerk church caught fire on New Year's Eve

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

On the night of January 1, a large fire broke out in the 150-year-old Vondelkerk church in Amsterdam. The fire, which started on the roof, quickly engulfed the entire building.

In Amsterdam, the historic Vondelkerk church caught fire on New Year's Eve

On the night of Thursday, January 1, a large fire broke out in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands. The 150-year-old Vondelkerk church was engulfed in flames. This was reported by Lokmak Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that information about the fire was received on the night of January 1 at approximately 02:30. A fire was reported in a century-old church located on Vondelstraat in the Dutch capital. After receiving the information, emergency services arrived at the scene.

The fire initially started on the church's roof and quickly engulfed the entire building. Videos shared on social media show the scale of the fire.

Recall

On Christmas morning, a fire broke out in one of the churches in Lublin, Poland, causing services to be canceled. Firefighters were hampered by photovoltaic panels on the church's roof.

Deadly nightclub fire in India: two brothers detained in Thailand11.12.25, 16:36 • 3419 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
New Year
Amsterdam
Netherlands