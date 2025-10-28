In a number of regions, scheduled power outages until 10 p.m., due to bad weather, power cuts in one region - Ukrenergo

In several regions of Ukraine, scheduled hourly power outages are enforced from 08:00 to 22:00, consumption remains high, and due to bad weather, 30 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region are without power, reported NEC "Ukrenergo" on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

As a result of Russian strikes on energy facilities, as of this morning, consumers in several regions are without power. Emergency restoration work is ongoing in all regions where networks have been damaged. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore stable power supply to all consumers as soon as possible.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, caused by the consequences of previous Russian shelling, scheduled hourly power outages of 1 to 2 queues have been forcibly introduced in several regions of Ukraine today from 08:00 to 22:00. - Ukrenergo reported.

In the same regions where hourly outage schedules are in effect, as indicated, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers are also applied from 07:00 to 22:00.

Consumption

Electricity consumption remains high. Today, October 28, as of 6:30 AM, it was 1.8% higher than at the same time the previous day – Monday. The reason is cloudy weather in most regions, which leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants.

Yesterday, October 27, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 3.2% higher than the maximum of the previous working day – Friday, October 24. The reason is the application of a smaller volume of consumption restriction measures.

"Today, the need for economical electricity consumption remains. If you have electricity now, please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances until 22:00," the company urged.

Bad weather

Due to adverse weather conditions (thunderstorm, gusty winds), as of this morning, 30 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region remained without power. Emergency restoration work in the region is ongoing. Power supply to affected consumers is expected to be restored by the end of the current day.