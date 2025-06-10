$41.490.09
IDF attacked the port of Hodeida in Yemen: Israel called on the city's population to evacuate the day before

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

Israeli forces have carried out the first naval attack on Yemen, hitting the port of Hodeida. The IDF confirmed the use of guided missiles from boats.

IDF attacked the port of Hodeida in Yemen: Israel called on the city's population to evacuate the day before

Israel called on the population of several port cities in Yemen to evacuate and carried out the first attack on Yemen from the sea.

UNN reports with reference to Jerusalem Post and Al Masirah TV.

Details

Israel continues its military operation against Houthi rebels operating in Yemen. The Yemeni port of Hodeidah was attacked yesterday.

The Iranian-backed militia confirmed the airstrikes on Hodeidah, but Al Masirah TV does not provide any details about damage or casualties.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the attacks against the Yemeni Houthis in the seaport in Hodeidah were carried out using large boats with guided missiles.

Reference

The Israeli Navy consists of modern corvettes, submarines and high-speed boats, making them capable of operating in complex scenarios while remaining versatile.

Open conflict between Israel and the Houthis of Yemen

On Monday, Israel called for the evacuation of the Yemeni port cities of Ras Issa, Hodeidah and As-Salif via X. It should be noted that Israel has repeatedly attacked Houthi targets in recent months.

The Houthis control a large part of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa. Together with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, they are part of the Iranian-led "Axis of Resistance", which is directed against the United States and Israel.

Reminder

The Israeli Air Force struck Yemen in May 2025 in response to an attack on Ben Gurion Airport.

The United States of America will stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen. This was stated by US President Donald Trump in early May.

A senior Hamas official said that the group rejects the US proposal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Israeli forces took control of a ship with aid for Gaza, on board of which was Greta Thunberg

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Yemen
