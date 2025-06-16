IDF announces completion of massive airstrikes on weapons production sites in Iran

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 23225 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 67316 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 72588 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 68196 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 65090 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 61507 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 51992 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 115208 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 69404 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58873 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2.2m/s
67%
749mm
Popular news
Actor Yuriy Felipenko, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April, died at the frontJune 15, 01:37 PM • 14078 views
Iran asks Cyprus to convey a message to Israel - President's statementJune 15, 02:23 PM • 14846 views
Tragedy in Turkey: two hot air balloons crashed, one dead and dozens injuredJune 15, 02:54 PM • 4708 views
Powerful fortifications are being erected on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions: photos and videosJune 15, 04:54 PM • 13381 views
In Saudi Arabia, a well-known journalist investigating corruption in the royal family was executed for "treason"06:55 PM • 5628 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 46275 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 118015 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 178537 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 185229 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 200950 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Iran
Israel
United States
Ukraine
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 18630 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 17053 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 115207 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 57337 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 106559 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Truth Social

IDF announces completion of massive airstrikes on weapons production sites in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

The Israeli army struck infrastructure of the IRGC, the Quds Force, and the Iranian armed forces. In response to Iranian missile strikes on Haifa and Tel Aviv.

IDF announces completion of massive airstrikes on weapons production sites in Iran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the completion of a large-scale wave of air strikes on Iran. Military facilities of the country came under fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the IDF, the publication The Times of Israel.

Details

According to the IDF, the strikes targeted infrastructure belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Quds Force, and the Iranian Armed Forces.

Numerous weapons production facilities throughout Iran were struck

- the military command said.

As a reminder, Iran used modern Emad, Qadr and Kheibar-Shekan missiles against Israel during strikes on Haifa and Tel Aviv, hitting, in particular, an oil refinery. In response, Israel attacked fuel infrastructure near Tehran and announced the continuation of strikes on Iranian missile facilities.

Israel eliminated 14 Iranian nuclear scientists: list of those killed15.06.25, 18:07 • 4098 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Israel Defense Forces
Tehran
Iran
Tel Aviv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9