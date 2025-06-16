IDF announces completion of massive airstrikes on weapons production sites in Iran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the completion of a large-scale wave of air strikes on Iran. Military facilities of the country came under fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the IDF, the publication The Times of Israel.

Details

According to the IDF, the strikes targeted infrastructure belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Quds Force, and the Iranian Armed Forces.

Numerous weapons production facilities throughout Iran were struck - the military command said.

As a reminder, Iran used modern Emad, Qadr and Kheibar-Shekan missiles against Israel during strikes on Haifa and Tel Aviv, hitting, in particular, an oil refinery. In response, Israel attacked fuel infrastructure near Tehran and announced the continuation of strikes on Iranian missile facilities.

Israel eliminated 14 Iranian nuclear scientists: list of those killed