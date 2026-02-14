$42.990.04
Hungary believes Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU threatens war with Russia - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The Hungarian government believes that Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU threatens the bloc with war with Russia and will harm the economy. Prime Minister Orbán sharply attacked Zelenskyy over his statement about Ukraine's readiness to join by 2027.

Hungary believes Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU threatens war with Russia - media

The Hungarian government believes that Ukraine's rapid accession to the European Union threatens the bloc with war with Russia and will harm the economy. This is stated in a Berliner Zeitung article, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that "the tone between Budapest and Kyiv is getting harsher": in the dispute over Ukraine's potential accession to the EU, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán sharply attacked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and openly contradicted him. The reason was Zelenskyy's demand that Ukraine be "technically ready" for EU accession by 2027.

Budapest openly opposes Kyiv's desire to accelerate the accession process. In Hungary, Orbán's government has been warning for several months against a "hasty" integration of Ukraine into the European Union. Rapid accession carries the risk of direct military conflict with Russia and will seriously harm the European economy

- the publication writes, citing sources in the Hungarian government.

It is indicated that Budapest accuses the "Brussels elite" of allegedly ignoring the will of the Hungarian people and exerting political pressure on the country. This is happening against the backdrop of the upcoming parliamentary elections in April.

"For its part, Zelenskyy sees Ukraine on an irreversible path to the West. Since the beginning of the war in 2022, the political leadership in Kyiv has declared EU accession a strategic priority. Before Ukraine's potential EU membership, there will likely be further open clashes between Budapest and Kyiv," the authors of the article predict.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called on other countries not to send their money to Ukraine. He believes that "war harms business," but does not mention that this war was started not by Ukraine, but by Russia.

Viktor Orbán accused Brussels and Kyiv of a "war plan" against Budapest over Ukraine's EU accession11.02.26, 13:58 • 5097 views

