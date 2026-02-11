Viktor Orbán accused Brussels and Kyiv of a "war plan" against Budapest over Ukraine's EU accession

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
11:56 AM • 298 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 4192 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 13514 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
06:59 AM • 16347 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 31845 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 33724 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 30465 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 31250 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 25085 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 20058 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.9m/s
65%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influenceFebruary 11, 04:40 AM • 8202 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 12433 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the militaryFebruary 11, 05:38 AM • 7942 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideo07:17 AM • 12674 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideo07:49 AM • 6408 views
Publications
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 2744 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 13514 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 34057 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 40687 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 36858 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Village
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 4312 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 26984 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 28607 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 27830 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 53245 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Bild

Viktor Orbán accused Brussels and Kyiv of a "war plan" against Budapest over Ukraine's EU accession

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine's plan to join the EU by 2027 is a "declaration of war" against Hungary. He called on Hungarians to stop these processes in the upcoming elections.

Viktor Orbán accused Brussels and Kyiv of a "war plan" against Budapest over Ukraine's EU accession

The Prime Minister of Hungary stated that the European Union's plans for Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU pose a direct threat to Hungary and its sovereignty. He wrote about this on his X page, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the Politico article allegedly outlines "Zelenskyy's five-step plan", which envisages Ukraine joining the European Union as early as 2027. He called this plan an "open declaration of war on Hungary."

The head of the Hungarian government stated that, in his opinion, the Brussels elites and Kyiv are ignoring the will of the Hungarian people and are seeking to remove the current Hungarian government by any means. According to him, the goal is to bring the opposition Tisza party to power, which, in his conviction, would allow the abolition of Budapest's veto power and eliminate resistance to the EU's position.

The Prime Minister also called on Hungarian citizens to stop these processes during the upcoming elections, emphasizing that his party remains the only force that, in his opinion, can guarantee the country's sovereignty and resist Brussels' influence.

He stressed that the issue of Ukraine's accession to the EU is directly related to Hungary's national interests and requires the consent of Hungarian society.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Hungary and Slovakia next week. This visit comes after Donald Trump endorsed Viktor Orbán, who is trailing in the polls ahead of the elections.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Donald Trump
European Union
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine