The Prime Minister of Hungary stated that the European Union's plans for Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU pose a direct threat to Hungary and its sovereignty. He wrote about this on his X page, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the Politico article allegedly outlines "Zelenskyy's five-step plan", which envisages Ukraine joining the European Union as early as 2027. He called this plan an "open declaration of war on Hungary."

The head of the Hungarian government stated that, in his opinion, the Brussels elites and Kyiv are ignoring the will of the Hungarian people and are seeking to remove the current Hungarian government by any means. According to him, the goal is to bring the opposition Tisza party to power, which, in his conviction, would allow the abolition of Budapest's veto power and eliminate resistance to the EU's position.

The Prime Minister also called on Hungarian citizens to stop these processes during the upcoming elections, emphasizing that his party remains the only force that, in his opinion, can guarantee the country's sovereignty and resist Brussels' influence.

He stressed that the issue of Ukraine's accession to the EU is directly related to Hungary's national interests and requires the consent of Hungarian society.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Hungary and Slovakia next week. This visit comes after Donald Trump endorsed Viktor Orbán, who is trailing in the polls ahead of the elections.