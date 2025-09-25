Hungarian fighter jets intercepted five Russian planes near NATO airspace in the Baltics

NATO's Air Command reported on Thursday, September 25, that two Hungarian Gripen fighters intercepted five Russian military aircraft. The interceptors took off from the Lithuanian airbase Šiauliai, UNN writes with reference to the Alliance's Air Force page on X.

Two Hungarian Gripen fighters of NATO forces in the Baltic region took to the air on September 25 from Šiauliai, responding to Su-30, Su-35, and three MiG-31s that flew near Lithuanian airspace, the report says.

NATO noted that Hungary demonstrates its commitment to the Alliance's defense of the Baltic states and the eastern flank.

Addition

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported that the Russian Federation is lying that a new world war could begin if its aircraft are shot down by NATO member countries in the Alliance's airspace.

Romanian Minister of National Defense Ionuț Moșteanu announced the completion of the development of the methodological framework for the application of legislation regarding the downing of drones and manned military aircraft.