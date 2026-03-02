Hryvnia strengthens: NBU currency exchange rates for March 2

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
March 1, 08:23 PM • 17687 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 29186 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 29162 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 35641 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 49200 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 61956 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 68086 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 76857 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 79081 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 74445 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.2m/s
88%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJMarch 1, 11:32 PM • 18747 views
Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNSMarch 2, 12:05 AM • 19943 views
Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - Reuters12:42 AM • 17542 views
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terrorist01:16 AM • 18439 views
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - media01:51 AM • 18258 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 94714 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 100215 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 83178 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 84797 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 84858 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 48273 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 46968 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 44012 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 43091 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 56130 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
Heating
Bild

Hryvnia strengthens: NBU currency exchange rates for March 2

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

For March 2, the National Bank set the official dollar exchange rate at 43.10 hryvnias, and the euro at 50.87 hryvnias. The dollar exchange rate decreased by 11 kopecks, and the euro by 15 kopecks.

Hryvnia strengthens: NBU currency exchange rates for March 2

As of Monday, March 2, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.10 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Sunday was 43.21 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.87. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.0996 UAH (-11 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.8661 UAH (-15 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.0393 UAH (-4 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.00-43.50 UAH, the euro at 50.70-51.40 UAH, the zloty at 11.80-12.40 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.10-43.13 UAH/dollar and 50.85-50.87 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      From March 2, 2026, banknotes of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnias of 2003-2007 will be replaced with corresponding coins. The banknotes will be withdrawn from cash circulation and will accordingly cease to be means of payment. They will not be able to be used for cash payments.

      Bitcoin falls below $64K after US and Israeli strikes on Iran - Bloomberg28.02.26, 15:56 • 10588 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty