House votes to force Biden to send weapons to Israel amid Gaza conflict
The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill that would force President Biden to send weapons to Israel, rebuking him for delaying the delivery of bombs amid calls for Israel to better protect civilians in its conflict with Hamas.
Details
The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that would force President Joe Biden to send weapons to Israel. The decision was an attempt to rebuke the Democrat for delaying the delivery of bombs as he calls on Israel to do more to protect civilians during the war with Hamas.
The Israeli Security Support Act was approved by 224 votes to 187, mostly along party lines. Sixteen Democrats joined the majority of Republicans who voted in favor, and three Republicans joined the majority of Democrats who opposed the measure.
