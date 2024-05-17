House votes to force Biden to send weapons to Israel amid Gaza conflict

The US House of Representatives has voted in favor of forced arms supplies to Israel. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that would force President Joe Biden to send weapons to Israel. The decision was an attempt to rebuke the Democrat for delaying the delivery of bombs as he calls on Israel to do more to protect civilians during the war with Hamas.

The Israeli Security Support Act was approved by 224 votes to 187, mostly along party lines. Sixteen Democrats joined the majority of Republicans who voted in favor, and three Republicans joined the majority of Democrats who opposed the measure.

