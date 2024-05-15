Biden administration approves $1 billion arms transfer to Israel - media

US President Joe Biden's administration has told key lawmakers that it plans to move forward with a $1 billion arms and ammunition deal with Israel. This is reported by the Associated Press with reference to three congressional aides, UNN reports.

According to the newspaper, this is the first arms shipment to Israel that has been continued after the administration this month suspended another arms shipment consisting of 3,500 bombs weighing up to 2,000 pounds each. The Biden administration, citing concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza, said it suspended the bomb transfer to deter Israel from using the munitions in its offensive against the crowded southern Gaza city of Rafah.

"The new package unveiled Tuesday includes about $700 million for tank ammunition, $500 million for tactical vehicles, and $60 million for mortar shells," congressional aides told the media.

