Hostile drones spotted in 7 regions of Ukraine and over the Black Sea

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM

The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

February 27, 11:53 PM
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM
Hostile drones spotted in 7 regions of Ukraine and over the Black Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43434 views

Enemy drones were spotted in Ukrainian airspace in seven regions moving westward. A UAV was also spotted flying over the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa.

The activity of enemy drones in the country's airspace has been recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Drones were spotted in the northeast of Kyiv region, in Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Kirovohrad regions. All the drones are flying mainly on a westerly course, which may indicate the enemy's intentions to strike in the central and western regions. 

There are separate reports of UAV activity in the Black Sea - it is heading towards Odesa. 

Ukrainian air defense forces are on alert, monitoring the air situation and taking the necessary measures to neutralize the threat. Residents of these regions are urged not to ignore air raid warnings and to take precautions.

Movement of enemy drones was recorded in eight regions of Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces19.02.25, 03:01 • 108526 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyivKyiv region
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

Hostile drones spotted in 7 regions of Ukraine and over the Black Sea | УНН