Hostile drones spotted in 7 regions of Ukraine and over the Black Sea

The activity of enemy drones in the country's airspace has been recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Drones were spotted in the northeast of Kyiv region, in Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Kirovohrad regions. All the drones are flying mainly on a westerly course, which may indicate the enemy's intentions to strike in the central and western regions.

There are separate reports of UAV activity in the Black Sea - it is heading towards Odesa.

Ukrainian air defense forces are on alert, monitoring the air situation and taking the necessary measures to neutralize the threat. Residents of these regions are urged not to ignore air raid warnings and to take precautions.

