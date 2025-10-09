"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
October 8, 07:17 PM • 11151 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 24801 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 20218 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
October 8, 05:38 PM • 17747 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 32859 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 42973 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 36767 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 30040 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 27241 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 22919 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.2m/s
86%
747mm
Popular news
A serviceman who went AWOL was detained in Lviv region after entering a store with a grenadePhotoOctober 8, 03:36 PM • 6814 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 13836 views
Explosion in a high-rise building in the capital: one person died, another was injuredOctober 8, 04:34 PM • 7404 views
Ukrainians aged 40 and over will receive money for health checks in "Diia"08:34 PM • 4782 views
"We have settled seven wars and are close to the eighth" - Trump is confident that he will settle the situation with RussiaVideo09:37 PM • 10899 views
Publications
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 32854 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 42967 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 26933 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 36763 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 29812 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Vasyl Malyuk
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 13843 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 32297 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 46754 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 49078 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 100251 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Facebook
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited US President Donald Trump to visit Israel early next week. The invitation came after a warm conversation during which the leaders exchanged congratulations on the agreement to release all hostages.

"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a conversation with United States President Donald Trump, during which they exchanged greetings on the occasion of the agreement on the release of all hostages, and also invited the American leader to Israel. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Israeli Channel 12, agencies Reuters and Associated Press (AP), reports UNN.      

Details

According to the Associated Press, Netanyahu spoke with Trump, and they exchanged greetings on the occasion of the agreement on the release of all hostages, which Netanyahu's office called a "historic achievement."

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the conversation was "warm and touching." Netanyahu thanked Trump for his "efforts and global leadership," and Trump praised "Netanyahu's decisive leadership and the actions he took."

- writes AP.

According to media reports, the American president will arrive in Israel early next week at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It is noted that the heads of state also "agreed to continue close cooperation."

"In addition, the Prime Minister invited President Trump to address the Knesset," the Office added, referring to Israel's legislative body.

Israel-Hamas Peace Agreement

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas signed the first stage of a peace plan on the night of October 9. The release of all Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity will take place in the near future, after which Israel will withdraw its troops to the agreed border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that on October 9, he would convene the country's government to approve the agreement. Hamas also announced an agreement to end the war in Gaza, which provides for the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the exchange of hostages.

Recall

According to the Associated Press, Hamas intends to release 20 live hostages this weekend. Simultaneously, Israeli troops will begin withdrawing forces from most of Gaza.

Trump may visit the Middle East at the end of the week in connection with peace talks in the region08.10.25, 22:05 • 1112 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Associated Press
Israel
Reuters
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip