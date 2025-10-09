"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a conversation with United States President Donald Trump, during which they exchanged greetings on the occasion of the agreement on the release of all hostages, and also invited the American leader to Israel. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Israeli Channel 12, agencies Reuters and Associated Press (AP), reports UNN.

Details

According to the Associated Press, Netanyahu spoke with Trump, and they exchanged greetings on the occasion of the agreement on the release of all hostages, which Netanyahu's office called a "historic achievement."

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the conversation was "warm and touching." Netanyahu thanked Trump for his "efforts and global leadership," and Trump praised "Netanyahu's decisive leadership and the actions he took." - writes AP.

According to media reports, the American president will arrive in Israel early next week at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It is noted that the heads of state also "agreed to continue close cooperation."

"In addition, the Prime Minister invited President Trump to address the Knesset," the Office added, referring to Israel's legislative body.

Israel-Hamas Peace Agreement

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas signed the first stage of a peace plan on the night of October 9. The release of all Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity will take place in the near future, after which Israel will withdraw its troops to the agreed border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that on October 9, he would convene the country's government to approve the agreement. Hamas also announced an agreement to end the war in Gaza, which provides for the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the exchange of hostages.

Recall

According to the Associated Press, Hamas intends to release 20 live hostages this weekend. Simultaneously, Israeli troops will begin withdrawing forces from most of Gaza.

Trump may visit the Middle East at the end of the week in connection with peace talks in the region