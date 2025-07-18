$41.870.05
Head of UK Defence Staff arrives in Kyiv amid possible London involvement in arms procurement talks for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3522 views

Chief of the Defence Staff of Great Britain, Admiral Tony Radakin, arrived in Kyiv for talks with the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The operational situation at the front and the critical needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were discussed.

Head of UK Defence Staff arrives in Kyiv amid possible London involvement in arms procurement talks for Ukraine

Chief of the Defence Staff of Great Britain, Admiral Tony Radakin, arrived in Kyiv for bilateral talks with the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. The visit takes place against the backdrop of London's possible involvement in negotiations with allies regarding the procurement of weapons for Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Once again, it was a great pleasure to meet the Chief of the Defence Staff of Great Britain, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin – a great friend of Ukraine – in Kyiv. We held substantive bilateral talks with the British delegation. On the agenda were the operational situation at the front and the critical needs of the Defence Forces of Ukraine," Syrskyi wrote on Thursday on Facebook.

Syrskyi added that each visit of Admiral Tony Radakin to Ukraine confirms the effectiveness of Ukrainian-British military cooperation and partnership.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer does not rule out London's participation in negotiations between Germany and the United States regarding the procurement of weapons for Ukraine. The discussion is at an early stage between London, Washington, and European countries.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Tony Radakin
Keir Starmer
Oleksandr Syrskyi
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
London
Kyiv
