In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 13669 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 40787 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35377 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 194877 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178404 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172553 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 218893 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248711 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154527 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371500 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Head of UGCC in New York reacts to Pope's words about "white flag"

Kyiv • UNN

 45170 views

The head of the UGCC, His Beatitude Sviatoslav, firmly stated that no one in Ukraine even thinks about surrendering despite the ongoing hostilities, emphasizing Ukraine's determination to stand up and resist the russian invasion.

Head of UGCC in New York reacts to Pope's words about "white flag"

The head of the UGCC, His Beatitude Sviatoslav, responded to the Pope's words by saying that no one would even think of surrendering, the press center of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church reports UNN.

Details

On March 9, the Father and Head of the UGCC, His Beatitude Sviatoslav, together with members of the Permanent Synod, prayed with Ukrainians at St. George's Church in Manhattan, New York.

After the Head of the Church held a prayer service for the victory of Ukraine and for peace, he met with the Ukrainian community in one of the largest cities in the United States.

"I want to tell you one thing from the people of Ukraine," the head of the UGCC addressed Ukrainians in New York, "Ukraine is wounded, but unconquered! [...] Ukraine is exhausted, but it is standing and will stand! Believe me, no one even thinks of surrendering, even in the places where fighting is going on today - listen to our people in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy! Because we know that if Ukraine is even partially conquered, God forbid, the frontier of death will expand. All of you have seen the terrible footage from Bucha. It was just an introduction. They [the russians] were so eager to cover all of Kyiv with blood. If it were not for the courage of our boys and girls and the amazing power of God that was hovering over Kyiv at the time, I probably would not have come to you today

- said the head of the UGCC, His Beatitude Sviatoslav. 

His Beatitude Sviatoslav called on those who doubt Ukraine's ability to withstand to visit the country in person and see for themselves.

He noted that those who do not believe in the victory of Ukraine can find answers in confession, as this indicates a lack of faith in God, who lives in the heart of the Ukrainian people.

Recall

Pope Francis calls for talks between Ukraine and russia to end the war, using the "white flag" as a symbol of a cessation of hostilities and a truce through diplomatic efforts toward a just and lasting peace.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics
Manhattan
New York City
United States
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Kherson
Sums
Kyiv
Kharkiv
