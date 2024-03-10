Head of UGCC in New York reacts to Pope's words about "white flag"

The head of the UGCC, His Beatitude Sviatoslav, responded to the Pope's words by saying that no one would even think of surrendering, the press center of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church reports UNN.

On March 9, the Father and Head of the UGCC, His Beatitude Sviatoslav, together with members of the Permanent Synod, prayed with Ukrainians at St. George's Church in Manhattan, New York.

After the Head of the Church held a prayer service for the victory of Ukraine and for peace, he met with the Ukrainian community in one of the largest cities in the United States.

"I want to tell you one thing from the people of Ukraine," the head of the UGCC addressed Ukrainians in New York, "Ukraine is wounded, but unconquered! [...] Ukraine is exhausted, but it is standing and will stand! Believe me, no one even thinks of surrendering, even in the places where fighting is going on today - listen to our people in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy! Because we know that if Ukraine is even partially conquered, God forbid, the frontier of death will expand. All of you have seen the terrible footage from Bucha. It was just an introduction. They [the russians] were so eager to cover all of Kyiv with blood. If it were not for the courage of our boys and girls and the amazing power of God that was hovering over Kyiv at the time, I probably would not have come to you today - said the head of the UGCC, His Beatitude Sviatoslav.

His Beatitude Sviatoslav called on those who doubt Ukraine's ability to withstand to visit the country in person and see for themselves.

He noted that those who do not believe in the victory of Ukraine can find answers in confession, as this indicates a lack of faith in God, who lives in the heart of the Ukrainian people.

Pope Francis calls for talks between Ukraine and russia to end the war, using the "white flag" as a symbol of a cessation of hostilities and a truce through diplomatic efforts toward a just and lasting peace.