"He was preparing missile strikes": SBU detains FSB agent in Rivne

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the detention of an FSB agent who was preparing missile strikes in Rivne region, UNN reports.

Details

"The Security Service of Ukraine prevented a series of missile and drone strikes by the aggressor on the military and critical infrastructure of Rivne region. As a result of a special operation in the regional center, an FSB agent was detained who was preparing coordinates for an enemy attack," the SBU reported on social media.

According to the special service, "while driving his own car, he drove around the city and simultaneously recorded possible locations of the Defense Forces on his cell phone camera." "In this way, the defendant hoped to reconnoiter the locations of potential targets, including military hospitals," the SBU said.

SBU officers, as noted, received information about the agent's intelligence activity in advance. He was detained "red-handed" when he was conducting additional reconnaissance near Ukrainian defenders, the special service said.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was a native of the temporarily occupied Crimea. He had been living in Rivne for a long time, where he was engaged in international transportation of commercial goods, the SBU said.

It is reported that during one of the defendant's trips to Crimea, he was recruited by an employee of the occupation "FSB department in Crimea and Sevastopol". And after February 24, 2022, she remotely "activated" her agent, the SBU reported.

"In addition to directing Russian missiles at the territory of Rivne region, he also monitored the movement of military convoys with heavy equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the highways of the western region," the special service noted.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code. The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

