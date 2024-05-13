"He was preparing missile strikes": SBU detains FSB agent in Rivne

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71940 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105341 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148312 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152525 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249079 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173817 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165116 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148276 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225200 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42747 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37513 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 31279 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55883 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49914 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249079 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225200 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211381 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237161 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224019 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71940 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49914 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55883 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112649 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113573 views
"He was preparing missile strikes": SBU detains FSB agent in Rivne

"He was preparing missile strikes": SBU detains FSB agent in Rivne

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27110 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB agent in Rivne who was preparing coordinates for Russian missile and drone strikes on military targets and critical infrastructure in the region, conducting reconnaissance and tracking the movements of Ukrainian military.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the detention of an FSB agent who was preparing missile strikes in Rivne region, UNN reports.

Details

"The Security Service of Ukraine prevented a series of missile and drone strikes by the aggressor on the military and critical infrastructure of Rivne region. As a result of a special operation in the regional center, an FSB agent was detained who was preparing coordinates for an enemy attack," the SBU reported on social media.

According to the special service, "while driving his own car, he drove around the city and simultaneously recorded possible locations of the Defense Forces on his cell phone camera." "In this way, the defendant hoped to reconnoiter the locations of potential targets, including military hospitals," the SBU said.

SBU officers, as noted, received information about the agent's intelligence activity in advance. He was detained "red-handed" when he was conducting additional reconnaissance near Ukrainian defenders, the special service said.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was a native of the temporarily occupied Crimea. He had been living in Rivne for a long time, where he was engaged in international transportation of commercial goods, the SBU said.

It is reported that during one of the defendant's trips to Crimea, he was recruited by an employee of the occupation "FSB department in Crimea and Sevastopol". And after February 24, 2022, she remotely "activated" her agent, the SBU reported.

"In addition to directing Russian missiles at the territory of Rivne region, he also monitored the movement of military convoys with heavy equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the highways of the western region," the special service noted.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code. The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea
rivneRivne

