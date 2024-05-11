SBU prevents terrorist attacks planned by Russian GRU in Kyiv on May 9
Kyiv • UNN
The Security Service of Ukraine prevented terrorist attacks in Kyiv on May 9, which were planned by the Russian GRU.
Details
"The SBU was proactive, the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained red-handed. We have also collected evidence that unequivocally confirms the Russian trace," Dekhtyarenko said.
The SBU promises to provide details of the special operation later.
Recall
The Security Service of Ukraine reportedthat it had "exposed a network of agents of the 5th FSB service who were preparing the assassination of the President of Ukraine" and that two colonels of the parole service had been detained.