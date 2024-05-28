“He has every right”: Czech President supports Ukraine's strikes with Western weapons on Russian territory

The Czech government has responded positively to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's call to allow Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike at Russian territory. This was stated by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, writes dpa, reports UNN.

“As a country under attack, Ukraine certainly has every right to use all means of defense,” Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in Prague on Tuesday.

He called this position “simply logical.

Today in Prague, representatives of several NATO partner countries will reportedly discuss further military support for Ukraine. Among the expected guests are Polish President Andrzej Duda, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. It is noted that Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will attend the meeting.

Fiala said Ukraine is at a dangerous moment, with Russian troops launching attacks across the Ukrainian border north of Kharkiv, potentially seeking to open a new front in the war.

According to Fiala, the talks in Prague will focus on removing all remaining obstacles to Western arms supplies and improving their coordination.

For reference

The Czech Republic is leading an initiative to purchase 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine from non-EU countries.

