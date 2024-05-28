ukenru
“He has every right”: Czech President supports Ukraine's strikes with Western weapons on Russian territory

“He has every right”: Czech President supports Ukraine's strikes with Western weapons on Russian territory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22323 views

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala supported Ukraine's right to use Western weapons to strike at Russian territory, calling this position "simply logical" as Ukraine defends itself against Russian aggression.

The Czech government has responded positively to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's call to allow Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike at Russian territory. This was stated by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, writes dpa, reports UNN

“As a country under attack, Ukraine certainly has every right to use all means of defense,” Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in Prague on Tuesday. 

He called this position “simply logical.

"I have never excluded this": Dutch Defense Minister hopes other countries to change the position on the use of weapons outside Ukraine28.05.24, 14:04 • 22032 views

Today in Prague, representatives of several NATO partner countries will reportedly discuss further military support for Ukraine. Among the expected guests are Polish President Andrzej Duda, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. It is noted that  Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will attend the meeting. 

Scholz opposes the use of German weapons against targets in Russia26.05.24, 17:33 • 100517 views

Fiala said Ukraine is at a dangerous moment, with Russian troops launching attacks across the Ukrainian border north of Kharkiv, potentially seeking to open a new front in the war.

According to Fiala, the talks in Prague will focus on removing all remaining obstacles to Western arms supplies and improving their coordination.

For reference 

The Czech Republic is leading an initiative to purchase 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine from non-EU countries.

Sweden allows Ukraine to use its weapons against targets in Russia26.05.24, 19:41 • 59299 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

