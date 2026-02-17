Halushchenko stated in court that he could find "20-30 million" for bail

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:26 PM • 4602 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 11910 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 14907 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 16015 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 18286 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 24198 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 33807 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 44976 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 53129 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 39154 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.2m/s
76%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 21480 views
Defense Forces hit Russian Ka-27 helicopter in Crimea - General Staff11:03 AM • 10696 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 9466 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 12857 views
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutor12:50 PM • 6510 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 21581 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 39737 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 49152 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 69755 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 74112 views
Actual people
Herman Halushchenko
Rustem Umerov
Musician
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Geneva
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 12943 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 9624 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 25018 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 22713 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 25851 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Halushchenko stated in court that he could find "20-30 million" for bail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

Former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko stated in court his readiness to post bail of 20-30 million hryvnias. He is suspected of participating in a criminal organization and legalizing over 7.4 million US dollars.

Halushchenko stated in court that he could find "20-30 million" for bail

Former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, suspected in a case involving participation in a criminal organization and money laundering, stated in court that he considers a bail of 20-30 million hryvnias acceptable, UNN reports.

When asked by the judge about an acceptable bail amount, Herman Halushchenko stated that he would consider it possible to deposit an amount within 20-30 million hryvnias.

I don't know. Well, I would find 20-30 million for bail 

— he said. 

At the same time, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is requesting pre-trial detention for the ex-minister with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 425 million 984 thousand hryvnias. According to the investigation, Halushchenko is suspected of involvement in a criminal organization and the legalization of over 7.4 million US dollars.

After discussing the parties' positions, the judge retired to the deliberation room to make a decision on the pre-trial restraint.

Context

On February 15, 2026, detectives from the NABU detained a former high-ranking official — the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, who held this position from 2021 to 2025 — while he was attempting to leave the territory of Ukraine.

He was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 255 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Thus, the former head of the relevant ministry is suspected of participating in a criminal organization and laundering money obtained as a result of its activities, on a large scale.

According to our information, this refers to the former head of the Ministry of Energy, Herman Halushchenko. 

What is known about the case

As reported by the NABU, in February 2021, on the island of Anguilla (a self-governing overseas territory of Great Britain), at the initiative of members of a criminal organization, exposed by the NABU and SAP in November 2025, a fund was registered, which was supposed to attract about 100 million US dollars in "investments."

The fund was headed by an acquaintance of the criminal organization's members, a citizen of Seychelles and Saint Kitts and Nevis, who professionally provided services for laundering criminally obtained income.

Among the fund's "investors" was the family of the suspected ex-Minister of Energy. 

To conceal his involvement in the criminal scheme, two companies were established in the Marshall Islands, integrated into the structure of a trust registered in Saint Kitts and Nevis. The former wife and four children of the high-ranking official were registered as beneficiaries of these companies.

These companies became "investors" of the fund (by purchasing its shares), and members of the criminal organization, in the interests of the suspect, began transferring funds to the fund's accounts opened in three Swiss banks.

While the official was in charge of the relevant ministry, through his trusted person, known as "Rocket," the criminal organization received over 112 million US dollars in cash from illegal activities in the energy sector.

As noted by the NABU, these funds were legalized through various financial instruments, including cryptocurrency and "investing" in the fund.

In particular, over 7.4 million US dollars were transferred to the fund's accounts, which were managed by the suspect's family. Another over 1.3 million Swiss francs and 2.4 million euros were issued in cash and transferred directly to the family in Switzerland.

Part of these funds was spent on paying for the children's education in prestigious institutions in Switzerland and placed in the former wife's accounts. The rest was placed on deposit, from which the official's family received additional income and spent it on their own needs.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Marriage
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Seychelles
Switzerland
Herman Halushchenko
Great Britain