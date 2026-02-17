Halushchenko stated in court that he could find "20-30 million" for bail

Former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, suspected in a case involving participation in a criminal organization and money laundering, stated in court that he considers a bail of 20-30 million hryvnias acceptable, UNN reports.

When asked by the judge about an acceptable bail amount, Herman Halushchenko stated that he would consider it possible to deposit an amount within 20-30 million hryvnias.

I don't know. Well, I would find 20-30 million for bail — he said.

At the same time, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is requesting pre-trial detention for the ex-minister with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 425 million 984 thousand hryvnias. According to the investigation, Halushchenko is suspected of involvement in a criminal organization and the legalization of over 7.4 million US dollars.

After discussing the parties' positions, the judge retired to the deliberation room to make a decision on the pre-trial restraint.

Context

On February 15, 2026, detectives from the NABU detained a former high-ranking official — the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, who held this position from 2021 to 2025 — while he was attempting to leave the territory of Ukraine.

He was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 255 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Thus, the former head of the relevant ministry is suspected of participating in a criminal organization and laundering money obtained as a result of its activities, on a large scale.

According to our information, this refers to the former head of the Ministry of Energy, Herman Halushchenko.

What is known about the case

As reported by the NABU, in February 2021, on the island of Anguilla (a self-governing overseas territory of Great Britain), at the initiative of members of a criminal organization, exposed by the NABU and SAP in November 2025, a fund was registered, which was supposed to attract about 100 million US dollars in "investments."

The fund was headed by an acquaintance of the criminal organization's members, a citizen of Seychelles and Saint Kitts and Nevis, who professionally provided services for laundering criminally obtained income.

Among the fund's "investors" was the family of the suspected ex-Minister of Energy.

To conceal his involvement in the criminal scheme, two companies were established in the Marshall Islands, integrated into the structure of a trust registered in Saint Kitts and Nevis. The former wife and four children of the high-ranking official were registered as beneficiaries of these companies.

These companies became "investors" of the fund (by purchasing its shares), and members of the criminal organization, in the interests of the suspect, began transferring funds to the fund's accounts opened in three Swiss banks.

While the official was in charge of the relevant ministry, through his trusted person, known as "Rocket," the criminal organization received over 112 million US dollars in cash from illegal activities in the energy sector.

As noted by the NABU, these funds were legalized through various financial instruments, including cryptocurrency and "investing" in the fund.

In particular, over 7.4 million US dollars were transferred to the fund's accounts, which were managed by the suspect's family. Another over 1.3 million Swiss francs and 2.4 million euros were issued in cash and transferred directly to the family in Switzerland.

Part of these funds was spent on paying for the children's education in prestigious institutions in Switzerland and placed in the former wife's accounts. The rest was placed on deposit, from which the official's family received additional income and spent it on their own needs.