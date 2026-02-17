$43.170.07
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

The SAP prosecutor announced that former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko faces 7 to 12 years of imprisonment with property confiscation. This is related to the suspicion of committing particularly serious, multi-episode crimes.

Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutor

The SAP prosecutor stated that in the event of a guilty verdict in the case of former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, he would face imprisonment for a term of 7 to 12 years with confiscation of property. The SAP prosecutor said this during a meeting at the High Anti-Corruption Court on February 17, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor, these are particularly serious crimes with many episodes.

"In this criminal proceeding, Halushchenko is suspected of committing particularly serious, multi-episode crimes, which are punishable by imprisonment for a term of 7 to 12 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and with confiscation of property," the SAP prosecutor said.

Recall

On February 15, while crossing the state border, NABU detectives detained former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko as part of the "Midas" case.

SAP and NABU, as part of the "Midas" case, notified of suspicion former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko. He is accused of money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

In court, SAP requested for former Minister Halushchenko a preventive measure in the form of arrest with an alternative bail of UAH 425 million.

